Council discusses, approves Beach fee increases

Dec. 7—OTTUMWA — The saying "operate a business like a business" appeared to carry a couple different connotations during Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting at Bridge View Center.

A hearty discussion took place regarding The Beach and the council's approval to raise certain fees for parties, lessons, facility rental and passes. Left alone was the daily admission fee to city-owned facility. The rate increases passed unanimously.

Council member Marc Roe said the conversation goes back years when it comes to prices at The Beach, and the facility must keep up with rising costs, especially when it has to pay its employees more to keep them there.

"We don't want to have a deficit at The Beach, but as a community we don't want to pay the price it takes to operate a business like this," he said. "We can't continue to charge what is less than equivalent than most waterparks in Iowa.

"If we want to have something that's going to reduce the burden from the tax base, which everyone wants, then we have to treat these entities like a business."

Council member Bill Hoffman Jr. understood Roe's viewpoint, but also said the city needs to do a better job of providing services and alerting patrons well in advance if people are asked to pay more.

"I think a quick way to destroy a business is not to be consistent with hours, and being inconsistent with our citizens and people," he said. "If I'm going to pay more for fees, whether it's for a summer class or whatever, I think I should be able to use everything that's a part of it."

Hoffman fetched some posts from social media about The Beach closing very early in some instances, and giving little lead time in making the decision. Parks and recreation director Gene Rathje mainly attributed to staff levels and the weather to early closures.

Rathje said raising the rates would bring in about $23,000 in revenue that could ease the burden on taxpayers and the city's general fund. He did acknowledge The Beach loses money annually, but to try to recoup some of those losses, the rates for parties has gone up.

Story continues

The biggest changes are for individual swimming lessons, with one-child lessons doubling to $20, two children going from $13 to $25, and three children increasing from $16 to $30. Also, an entire facility rental before 5 p.m. increases from $450 to $700.

"When we book a party at the entire facility in the summer before 5 p.m., that pretty much shuts down The Beach all day long so we're not open to the public," Rathje said. "When we do that, we lose out on all that daily admission revenue, which could be as much as $6,000 per day.

"But we have groups like the UAW and JBS who want to start parties at 11 a.m. and go until 4 or 5 p.m., and they want the whole facility," he said. "They pay us a lot of money for that, so we give them what they want."

Council member Cara Galloway had no problems with the rates, but also said the facility can't attract employees without a pay increase, which is paid for by a fee increase, which helps relieve the general fund.

"If we can ease the burden of The Beach on the general fund, then we will have money freed up for other things we need," she said.

City administrator Philip Rath said the costs of everything associated with The Beach have increased.

"The costs of chemicals, repairs, electricity to run the wave pool, all that stuff is going up," he said. "We try to keep up with the state of inflation, and I don't think a summer pass has changed since at least 2020."

Roe said the The Beach rate increases are a symptom of a larger problem, which is the balance between having a safe facility without putting financial pressure on families who want to enjoy the services.

"We want to make sure that we're not overbearing the prices that we have to pass on to the customers, but at the same time, we keep sliding backward every year because we do not offer cost-of-living adjustments when they need to be offered," he said. "For years we didn't want to treat this like a business, and it cost us $2.8 million over the last few years to get that place back up and running so it didn't become a safety hazard to the community.

"Had we taken care of stuff through maintenance programs, it probably would have cost half that," Roe said. "So if we want to treat it like a business, we need to, and sometimes unfortunately that means prices have to go up to accommodate it."

Hoffman added: "I agree with everything you said. I just want to make sure people are getting what they're paying for, and we keep our hours."

— Chad Drury can be reached at cdrury@ottumwacourier.com, and on Twitter @ChadDrury