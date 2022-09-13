U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.51 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    -28.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.56 (-2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0153 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0188 (-1.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5590
    +1.7590 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,234.68
    -2,100.90 (-9.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Council on Education for Public Health Grants Reaccreditation to American Public University System's Master of Public Health Program

·3 min read

APUS, the First Fully Online Institution to Earn CEPH's Accreditation, Gets Reaccredited for Seven Additional Years

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH®)) has reaccredited the Master of Public Health (MPH) program at American Public University System (APUS), through December 31, 2029. APUS was the first fully online institution to be accredited by CEPH for its MPH program in 2017.

The Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH®)) has reaccredited the Master of Public Health (MPH) program at American Public University System (APUS), through December 31, 2029.
The Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH®)) has reaccredited the Master of Public Health (MPH) program at American Public University System (APUS), through December 31, 2029.

"Receiving CEPH reaccreditation underscores the strength and quality of our MPH program, which educates many service-minded students who work to improve the health and well-being of others," said Dr. Vernon C. Smith, APUS Provost.

APUS's interdisciplinary MPH program is designed to help prepare and educate students as public health practitioners through proven excellence in teaching, research, and service. This program focuses on teaching scientific, psychological, and sociological competencies that can significantly impact public health policy and practices. Since the program's inception, over 900 students have graduated with this degree*.

"From the outset, we have taken a student-centric approach to this robust, master's level public health program," said Dr. Brian Freeland, Dean, School of Health Science for APUS. "We pride ourselves in delivering highly relevant courses and ensuring students' needs are supported from enrollment to commencement and beyond."

APUS's online MPH program, part of the School of Health Sciences, helps prepare students for leadership opportunities by teaching a range of relevant courses, including Quarantine, Disaster Health Management, a practicum for hands-on learning, and a capstone. Led by Department Chair Dr. Samer Koutoubi, the Public Health faculty are subject matter experts and practitioners who provide an enriching, engaging, rigorous, and positive learning experience through interaction and meaningful constructive feedback that promotes learning.

For more info on APUS's MPH program, visit: https://www.apu.apus.edu/academic/schools/health-sciences/masters/public-health.html. For more info on the School of Health Sciences, visit: https://www.amu.apus.edu/academic/schools/health-sciences.html.

About American Public University System
American Public University System (APUS) delivers accessible and affordable online higher education to adult learners of all backgrounds. APUS, a five-time recipient of Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University as well as American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans.** With over 123,000 alumni worldwide, APUS is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

About Council on Education for Public Health
CEPH is an independent agency that accredits schools of public health, and public health programs offered in settings other than schools of public health. Its mission is to assure quality in public health education and training to achieve excellence in practice, research and service.

*Data current as of June 30, 2022
**Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

Contact:                                           
Frank Tutalo               
PR Director, APEI
FTutalo@apei.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/council-on-education-for-public-health-grants-reaccreditation-to-american-public-university-systems-master-of-public-health-program-301623650.html

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Worth Betting on Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Assertio (ASRT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • 'Fatty liver' drug trial data sends Peninsula biotech's stock soaring more than 100%

    With more than 17 million Americans with NASH, the fatty liver disease has been a prime target for drug developers. But few have been able to show promising clinical trial results.

  • Akero Therapeutics Wows Investors With Unexpected Win For Hepatitis Treatment

    Akero wowed investors Tuesday with midstage test results for a hepatitis treatment, and the biotech stock skyrocketed by triple digits.

  • Why Akero Therapeutics Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) were up by a staggering 110% on sky-high volume as of 9:56 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. The biotech's shares have more than doubled in price this morning in response to a positive phase 2b trial for the experimental nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate known as efruxifermin (EFX). Specifically, Akero announced ahead of the opening bell that EFX hit both the study's primary endpoint of at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24 as well as a key secondary endpoint consisting of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gets EU Nod for COVID-19 Booster Jab in Adults

    Novavax (NVAX) gets authorization from the European Union to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose in adults.

  • TNXP: Phase 2 Long COVID Trial Underway…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:TNXP READ THE FULL TNXP RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Phase 2 Trial of TNX-102 SL Initiated in Long COVID On August 22, 2022, Tonix (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced the initiation of the PREVAIL Phase 2 clinical trial of TNX-102 SL in patients with Long COVID ( NCT05472090 ), a heterogeneous condition that involves nociplastic pain following infection with and recovery from

  • Atea Pharmaceuticals To Advance Global Late-Stage COVID-19 Study of Bemnifosbuvir

    Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) announced additional details on its clinical development plans for bemnifosbuvir for COVID-19. Following meetings with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency Emergency Task Force, Atea plans to initiate a global Phase 3 trial of bemnifosbuvir for COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The trial will evaluate bemnifosbuvir as both monotherapy and combination antiviral therapy in outpatients (non-hospitalized) with COVID-19 who are at the highest risk of

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • Qualcomm and Invent Together Champion Patent Diversity

    At Qualcomm, we believe that the U.S. patent system should reflect the diversity of this country, and if we can diversify who is inventing and patenting, we can create jobs, boost the U.S. economy,...

  • When can I apply for student loan cancellation? How much will I get? Here are answers to some of the big questions.

    Will payment amounts on remaining debt change? What about FFELP loans? Here’s the latest about how student loan cancellation will work.

  • Acadia's (ACAD) Rett Syndrome Drug NDA Gets FDA Priority Review

    The FDA accepts and grants priority review to Acadia's (ACAD) NDA for trofinetide to treat Rett syndrome. A decision from the regulatory body is due on Mar 12, 2023.

  • Here are the best-ranked colleges in the US

    Story at a glance U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-23 “best colleges” ranking on Monday. Harvard University, Princeton University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were ranked as the top three National Universities. Columbia University’s ranking fell from 2 to 18 after the school used “outdated and/or incorrect methodologies” for its data. Princeton…

  • US News college ranking under scrutiny after Ivy League university plummets

    Reliability of data used to compile influential list in doubt after Columbia University drops from second to 18th place

  • Investors Bet Ketamine Treatment Will Revolutionize Mental-Health Care

    Hundreds of clinics specializing in ketamine treatment for depression and other mood disorders have popped up in the U.S. in recent years. WSJ visits one clinic, Nushama, to learn why some entrepreneurs are betting that demand for ketamine will continue to rise. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann/WSJ

  • Zymeworks Highlights Early Data From Zanidatamab Zovodotin Trial In HER2-Positive Tumors

    Zymeworks Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) presented preliminary results from its Phase 1 trial evaluating zanidatamab zovodotin (ZW49) for HER2-positive tumors. The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress. A total of 77 patients were enrolled in this first-in-human trial, designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose of zanidatamab zovodotin, characterize its safety and tolerability, and evaluate anti-tumor activity in HER2-expressing cancers as monotherapy. Also R

  • Why Clovis Oncology Zoomed 30% Higher Today

    Cancer-focused biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) was a stock on fire Monday. On Sunday, Clovis reported that Rubraca tested very well as a monotherapy for ovarian cancer in the initial part of a phase 3 trial. All told, 538 women suffering from high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer took part in the trial.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets FDA Approval for Psoriasis Candidate

    Bristol Myers (BMY) secures an FDA nod for Sotyktu to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

  • Ryan Reynolds has colonoscopy on camera to destigmatize the procedure

    “I’ve been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my ass," the actor said.

  • In Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Private Schools Flush with Public Money

    NEW YORK — The Hasidic Jewish community has long operated one of New York’s largest private schools on its own terms, resisting any outside scrutiny of how its students are faring. But in 2019, the school, the Central United Talmudical Academy, agreed to give state standardized tests in reading and math to more than 1,000 students. Every one of them failed. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Students at nearly a dozen other schools run by the Hasidic community recorded si

  • FDA Panel to Review Perrigo's (PRGO) OTC Birth Control Pill

    The FDA schedules a joint advisory committee meeting in November 2022 to review Perrigo's (PRGO) regulatory filing for the first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill.