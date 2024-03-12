Council meets, gives praise to staff

Mar. 12—LIMA — Lima City Council met Monday night to pass 16 ordinances and one resolution.

Public Works director Kirk Niemeyer delivered the department's annual report and received a standing ovation from the room prior to the motions being passed.

Council approved measures to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with Statewide Ford for new fire department vehicles, to enter a license agreement with Azteca Systems, to amend the contract with Access Engineering Solutions, to establish this year's Spay and Neuter Assistance Program, to enter an agreement with ODOTO for a project on state Route 65 to apply for a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Conservation Club Grant and to donate a police cruiser to Apollo Career Center.

Council also approved measures to authorize a contract with Digital Scoreboards, to authorize the auditor to make a payment to All Terra and to amend the annual budget.

ArtSpace/Lima executive director Sally Windle also addressed council to commend poet laureate Tim Cheeseman and the city's support of the program.

Council also recognized the Ohio Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial ahead of a flag presentation scheduled for Thursday, but Tuesday morning, the city announced that the presentation was canceled due to a delay in production for the flag.

The city said that it will plan the presentation for the future and will update accordingly.

