Council members get a look at the first draft of Hagerstown's FY2025 budget

Hagerstown's city administrator and chief financial officer presented the first draft of the city's next budget to the city council this week, and the good news for city residents is no changes to city property tax rates are proposed.

Rates for utilities are being studied, however, to see what changes are warranted, Administrator Scott Nicewarner told council members on Tuesday.

The proposed $209.7 million budget for Fiscal Year 2025 across all funds, including both operating and capital expenses, is 2.2% lower than the current $214.4 million budget.

That's in part because the bulk of capital spending for the new Hub City Garage on West Antietam Street is in the current budget.

The city council is expected to work through the budget during work sessions throughout the month, with a public hearing on the finalized proposal set for May 7. The council is expected to adopt a budget on May 21. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Here's what's included in the first budget draft:

General fund expenditures : $63 million, an increase of a little more than $2 million from the current budget

Community Development Block Grant expenditures : $1.2 million, nearly $1 million less than the current budget

Special revenue fund expenditures : $2.4 million, a $1.6 million reduction from the current budget

General and capital improvement projects : $27.4 million, more than $7 million less than the current budget

Electric fund spending : $33.8 million, $1.7 million more than the current budget

Water fund spending : $27 million, $713,005 more than this year's budget

Wastewater fund spending : $33.4 million, an increase of $8.4 million from the current budget

Parking fund spending : $1.8 million, a reduction of $10.1 million from the current budget

Golf fund spending : $822,305, an increase of $134,436 from the current budget

Property management fund spending : $537,755, a reduction of $93,477 from this year's budget

Stormwater fund spending: $5.6 million, $1.67 million more than the current budget

The city's property tax rate would remain unchanged at $1.002 per $100 of assessed value, Nicewarner said, as would the corporate personal property tax rate of $2.505 per $100.

The three largest general fund expenses are wages and benefits, $38.6 million; contracted services, $7.8 million; and materials, supplies and utilities, $2.8 million.

The entire operating expense for public safety, including police, fire, code administration and signals, is $31.8 million. This includes 214 full-time positions.

CFO Michelle Hepburn said there are no new staffing requests for any of the city's departments in the budget proposal.

The proposal, with details on revenues and expenditures in all the city's departments and funds, is available at the city's website, hagerstownmd.org.

