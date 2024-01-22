Council members to visit Malarkey plant in Oklahoma

Jan. 22—ANDERSON — Three members of the Anderson City Council are traveling to Oklahoma City for a site visit of the Marlarkey Shingle plant.

Council members Jennifer Culp, Rachel Landers and Tiffany Harless are traveling with Economic Development Director Greg Winkler on Friday to visit the plant.

Winkler said all nine members of the city council were invited to tour the facility and surrounding area.

The trip is being financed through food and beverage tax revenues and the city officials are flying coach, he said.

The Anderson City Council last week voted 7 to 2 to approve a annexation request by the company for of 157 acres that are located along Ind. 109 and extending to the west past the rail line.

Culp and Harless voted to give preliminary approval to the annexation request and Landers voted no along with Councilman Ollie H. Dixon.

The Oregon based company is seeking a voluntary annexation for a $200 million project that will employ up to 200 people.

The major complaints against the annexation voiced by local residents were the possible emission of hazardous materials, increased traffic on County Road 500 South and the impact on property values.

Company officials said the Oklahoma City facility was close to two schools and a residential development, although a search of Google Earth shows the plant is surrounded by vacant ground and other industrial developments.

"I'm hoping to find out how close it is to a residential development," Culp said Monday.

"I want to see the building, if there is any smell from the plant and if the site is kept clean," she said. "It's important for us to do our due diligence."

Culp said she wants to see the interior of the manufacturing plant to determine if what company officials said of the manufacturing process is accurate.

"We want to see it for ourselves," she said.

The company was cited and fined $1 million in Oregon in 2022 for the emission of formaldehyde.

Dale Rushing, president of Malarkey, said the Portland, Oregon, plant was 70 years old and the company uses different technology in a plant in Oklahoma City that will be similar to the 300,000 square foot facility proposed for Anderson.

Rushing said the Anderson site would have a minor source permit and not be releasing formaldehyde into the air.

"This is a cleaner process," he said. "We have emission controls on all our equipment.

"We would like to be in Anderson," Rushing said. "We have been providing product in the Midwest and want to expand the business."

