Council recommends SkyWest bid for air service

Feb. 21—A bid for Joplin airline service by the existing carrier, SkyWest, will be recommended as the one to accept for renewal of federally subsidized airline service.

The Joplin City Council voted 9-0 on Tuesday night to send an endorsement of that bid to the U.S. Department of Transportation. If the federal agency agrees, it will contract with the airline to operate flights here. SkyWest is the only passenger carrier in and out of the Joplin Regional Airport.

Two bids were submitted to the federal agency to serve Joplin under a federal subsidy program, Essential Air Service. The subsidy is provided to small cities that had airline service before airline deregulation in 1978 to guarantee some level of airline transportation.

In addition to SkyWest, a bid was made by a smaller airline, Boutique Air, that would provide multiple round trips per week on nine-seat turboprops to Kansas City but at nearly the same cost.

SkyWest, operated by United Express, offers 12 flights each week, six to Denver and six to Chicago. All would be nonstop flights on 50-passenger CRJ-200 jets that could carry up to 45,240 passengers a year.

SkyWest seeks a subsidy for up to three years at more than $5.4 million for the first year, $5.8 million the second year, and $6.2 million the third.

Boutique Air seeks more than $5.3 million for the subsidy for each of the first and second years, going up to about $6 million the fourth year for 20 round trips a week to Kansas City.

Bart Starkey, airport manager, said the city must respond with a recommendation on the bids by March 5.

The drawback of the Boutique Air bid, in addition to the small number of passengers per flight, is that travelers would have to book other flights departing to and from Kansas City, Starkey said.

SkyWest has operated in Joplin since June 2021, when American Airlines pulled out because of pilot shortage, a drop in business during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent financial difficulties.

Only months into its contract for Joplin service that year, SkyWest reduced service because of the pilot shortage. That eliminated flights to Houston, the third hub that had been offered.

The airline served 31 cities under the federal subsidy and when it suffered a pilot shortage notified the federal agency and Joplin that it would stop service to them. But many of those cities found other carriers, Starkey said, which reduced the pilot shortage for SkyWest and allowed it to continue Joplin service.

In 2022, the city did not ask for new bids on the service because it was a difficult time for SkyWest and some other airlines. But late last year the airline expressed interest in continuing Joplin service. Joplin then asked for bids to be taken.

Councilman Josh DeTar asked if SkyWest can add destinations to its Joplin service.

Starkey said if the airline chose to offer more options it could but those additions would not be subsidized.

Councilman Chuck Copple made the motion to accept the SkyWest bid.