Council renews four Mitchell medical marijuana dispensary licenses, leaving one available in January

Nov. 27—MITCHELL — After the Mitchell City Council renewed four medical marijuana dispensary licenses during its late November meeting, it was revealed one license will be available in January.

City Attorney Justin Johnson provided an update on the medical cannabis license holders' progress toward opening local dispensaries and informed the council that a dispensary license will be on the table in January.

"We have a process we follow for that, as far as putting out a notice and accepting applications. That would begin in January," Johnson said.

The city's ordinance allows for a maximum of five dispensary licenses in any given year. Shortly after the city adopted its medical cannabis regulations in 2020 when South Dakota legalized medicinal marijuana, all five licenses in Mitchell were accounted for.

Mitchell businessman Donald Livesay Jr. was the previous dispensary license holder who was not up for renewal, which resulted in one dispensary license becoming available in January.

Among the four renewed dispensaries, only two are operating in Mitchell. Superior Buds, located near Walmart on the south edge of Mitchell, was the first dispensary to open its doors for business a year ago. Genesis Farms is the latest medical marijuana dispensary to open in downtown Mitchell.

A Missouri-based cannabis company called BesaMe Wellness was among the five dispensary license holders in 2022. The company had plans to build a cultivation facility and operate a dispensary inside the former Runnings building on Burr Street, but those plans never materialized.

BesaMe Wellness recently agreed to transfer its dispensary license to a Sioux Falls cannabis company called The Flower Shop.

The Flower Shop secured a license to operate in Mitchell this year at a building on the south side of Main Street. Johnson said The Flower Shop is in the process of reconfiguring its building, which is subject to the State Historical Society review and a council approval.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, operating under the name Native Nations Cannabis, holds a license but has yet to make any noticeable movement on turning a suite inside a building along South Burr Street into a dispensary.

"The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe has not taken any steps toward becoming operational. I don't know what their plans are," Johnson said.

Last year, the council waived all renewal fees for the five dispensary licenses accounted for. However, the $500 annual renewal fees were enforced.

The council's decision to waive the renewal fees in 2022 was a recommendation from Johnson, who received guidance from other officials to allow the dispensaries ample time for plants to be grown. The state's medical cannabis industry was in its first full year of existence at that time.

Along with waiving renewals last year, the council opted not to enforce another regulation that requires a dispensary license holder to make a sale within an allotted amount of time to keep it active.

Under the city's regulations, a cannabis dispensary must make a sale within six months of being issued a license for it to remain active. But that rule was also waived by the city, as Mitchell's dispensaries are being slowed by the state's separate set of regulations.

Now that the industry has been in existence for over two years, Johnson called on the council during the Nov. 20 meeting to begin considering whether to enforce the regulation requiring a local dispensary license holder to make a sale within six months to keep its license active.

"The guidance so far is that we understand it's going to take some time to get operational, so we haven't been strictly enforcing that. I'm not saying you need to disapprove of the renewal, but at a future meeting the council will want to consider whether we are enforcing that requirement to keep these licenses in active use," Johnson said.

At this point, Council President Kevin McCardle isn't seeking to enforce the regulation. McCardle said the industry is still "very new" to the state and time should be given to allow dispensaries a fair opportunity at doing business.

"As long as they pay their license fees every year, I'm OK with them keeping it without making a sale," he said. "It's a brand new industry. They are a little green on this whole industry."

Council member Dan Sabers questioned whether it's right for the council to enforce the regulation of license holders needing to make a sale within the first six months of renewal or approval.

"We don't make our alcohol licenses be active," Sabers said.

Mayor Bob Everson reminded Sabers that the city's medical marijuana regulations were set up to eliminate license holders from securing them with the intent to use them as a commodity. An example of that would be a licensee who secures one with the intent to hold it and transfer it when a new company is aspiring to open a dispensary.