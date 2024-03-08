Council willing to reevaluate having city employees handle mowing

Mar. 8—Decatur City Council members this week indicated a willingness to consider having city employees mow the city's rights of way and properties again rather than using a contractor.

The possibility of an in-house mowing restart was raised when the council at Monday's meeting awarded this year's mowing contract to Thrive Outdoor for the second straight year.

Thrive Outdoor's total annual bid is about $885,284. It bases the bid on the cost of each service, so the cost could fluctuate depending on the services the city requests.

The contract is for one year, and is renewable for up to two additional years. The growing season is from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Thrive won the contract despite almost getting fired in September because of complaints about its performance. Environmental Services Director Daniel Boutwell recommended, and the council accepted, giving Thrive a second chance this year.

Councilman Billy Jackson has objected to outsourcing the city's mowing since the City Council stopped having its employees handle the mowing and instead hired a contractor in 2013.

"The very first time we voted on this I said that, once we sold all of our equipment and shifted our manpower to a contractor, we were going to be over a barrel," Jackson said. "The cost was going to go up and up and up, and we've seen that."

Jackson said he knows that it would be costly to have employees begin mowing again, but he would like to see an evaluation of what it would take to bring it in-house.

"Ultimately, there would be higher initial costs, but the costs in the end would make the service more cost-effective than employing a contractor," Jackson said.

Councilman Hunter Pepper suggested that Boutwell do a study on the cost and other issues associated with ending the city's reliance on a mowing contractor.

Council President Jacob Ladner said he is "certainly open" to doing an evaluation of the in-house mowing costs even though he said recently that he favors the city outsourcing any service it can.

Story continues

"That cost will rise every year as well because of step-raises and the price of giving COLAs (cost-of-living raises)," Ladner said of using city employees to mow. "Those costs will rise too, but I want to make sure we look at every option."

Councilman Carlton McMasters said he would like to see what the costs are of the city handling its own mowing. He said he knows there are concerns about the number of employees, payroll and benefit costs.

"But at what point do you do (mowing) yourself, even though it's costing a little more, to have a better product?" McMasters said.

Jackson said mowing is basically seasonal so most of the employees would be temporary or part-time.

"That's part of the evaluation," Jackson said. "We say COLAs are going to go up, but that's not part of this equation."

Pepper said in-house mowing "would be very similar to Point Mallard (Park). Most of their employees are seasonal."

Councilman Kyle Pike said it would be difficult to hire only seasonal employees for mowing because the city would need employees who know Decatur and understand what's needed for the job.

McMasters said it "would be an expensive venture" for the city to take over mowing. Finding employees is an issue for the city and most employers right now, and it would likely continue to be an issue if the city brings its mowing back in-house, he said. — Past evaluation

In September 2018, now-retired Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Dunlap did an evaluation of possibly restarting city mowing. Dunlap concluded that the city saved money by outsourcing the work.

Paul Floyd, who was Parks and Recreation maintenance supervisor at the time, told the council that any estimate on city workers handling the work needed to include fuel costs, repair expenses and employee benefits.

Floyd estimated the department spent over $100,000 a year on parts and $500,000 on maintaining its lawn equipment when it did its own mowing.

He said there are also a lot of "unfactored costs that create a headache," such as liability issues.

Mayor Tab Bowling reminded the council on Monday that the city took over responsibility for mowing and litter pickup on state rights of way not long after Dunlap did the evaluation, which increased the cost of the mowing contractor.

Bowling said the city took on the Alabama Department of Transportation's rights of ways in 2018 because city officials were unhappy with the appearance of U.S. 31 and Alabama 67, 20 and 24.

"We were just not happy with how many times they (ALDOT) were doing their rights of ways annually, so we took it on ourselves," Bowling said.

Boutwell said the council just moved management of rights-of-way mowing and maintenance on the state routes to Environmental Services in September.

"I was there at the very tail end of last year's growing season," Boutwell said. "I want to see the whole season, work with the contractor and see what's going on."

Boutwell said he doesn't think the city will switch entirely to in-house mowing again. He said the city has some equipment, but not near as much as Thrive has.

"I think we need to have a balance between in-house and contracting," Boutwell said. "That way all of our eggs aren't in the same basket. We can always help or ask for help from the contractor."

— bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.