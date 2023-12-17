Councillor 'worried' about Norfolk switch to digital landlines

The digital switchover is due to be completed by December 2025

A councillor said she was "concerned" about the possible impact of the digital phone switchover in Norfolk.

Landline operators are due to switch every home phone in the UK to an internet-based connection by 2025.

The move could affect about 500,000 properties across Norfolk.

Jane James, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for innovation, said: "I understand that people are worried and we're concerned here at the county council."

By the end of December 2025, all old analogue telephone landlines will be upgraded to use digital technology.

'Incredibly vulnerable'

This means landline calls will be made using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which uses a broadband connection.

But the digital landlines will not work in a power cut, which had led to concerns that older or vulnerable people could be isolated, particularly if they rely on care alarms which use traditional phone connections.

Ms James said: "Our concern is for some of our residents, that if the power goes out, these people who have something they rely on to remain in our communities, are incredibly vulnerable.

"If something goes wrong, they aren't able to contact the outside world."

The rollout is part of a nationwide scheme being run by phone providers.

They claim the old system is becoming outdated and expensive to maintain and the new lines will give clearer calls.

The county council is worried that some people could be forced to reply on mobile phones when the new landline systems fails, which could prove difficult in areas with poor reception.

"We've got a really rural county here in Norfolk," Ms James said.

"It would be ok if we had fantastic mobile signal everywhere but sadly we don't.

"It is a huge change that everybody is experiencing but, frankly, my concern is my residents in Norfolk and we need to look after them."

BT said the move to digital was a necessary upgrade and more efficient.

Story continues

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830