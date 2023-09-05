Count (ASX:CUP) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Count Limited (ASX:CUP) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 11th of October to A$0.0225, which will be 13% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of A$0.02. This will take the annual payment to 6.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Count's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 47% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.12 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.0375. The dividend has fallen 69% over that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Count's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. We are encouraged to see that Count has grown earnings per share at 32% per year over the past five years. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Count hasn't been doing.

Count's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Count will make a great income stock. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Count that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

