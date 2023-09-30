Count Independent Non-Executive Chairman Acquires 5.3% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Raymond Kellerman, recently bought AU$99k worth of stock, for AU$0.62 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 5.3%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Check out our latest analysis for Count

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Count

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Raymond Kellerman was not the only time they bought Count shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$120k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.59 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.62. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Count share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Count insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Count is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Count Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Count insiders own 11% of the company, worth about AU$7.7m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Do The Count Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Count insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Count. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Count and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Count may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.