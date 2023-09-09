Some Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

The analysts covering Count Limited (ASX:CUP) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After this downgrade, Count's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$97m in 2024. This would be a modest 5.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to fall 12% to AU$0.041 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$109m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.05 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a considerable drop in earnings per share numbers as well.

The average price target climbed 5.1% to AU$1.03 despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 5.8% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 6.6% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 3.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that Count is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The rising price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious cut to this year's outlook, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Count.

