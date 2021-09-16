Countdown to the Chinese Digital Century: 2021 Report
China is going to the world's biggest economy by as soon as 2025 at the latest (and 55% digital at around $12 trillion), $30 trillion (GDP) overall by 2030, and $50 trillion-$60 trillion (GDP/PPP) by 2050. It is paramount to understand Chinese consumerism that is going to define innovation in the Chinese Century.
The Chinese Century is imminent and understanding what will be the world's largest economy, its culture, and its philosophy will be imperative to navigate the new world. China is now at the forefront of global innovation seen for example in AI, big data, e-commerce, and live-streaming and has specific leads in high-speed rail, electric vehicles, renewable energy, fintech, and drones. Innovations such as virtual gifts, social e-commerce, AI apps, and super-apps are now being replicated around the world.
Advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, livestreaming, and mobile payments dramatically impact major areas of the economy such as transportation, finance, and healthcare while sectors such as industrial manufacturing, sport, and education will further undergo digital transformation.
New technologies of the future such as 5G, the IoT, autonomous vehicles, and blockchain will take China into the stratosphere however driven by its entrepreneurial flair, academic brainpower, public support, and hyper-speed consumption of the world's most powerful middle class. China led the world for much of global economic history pioneering the likes of the compass, paper, printing, silk, and gunpowder. Now it will lead again, realistically as early as 2025, and it will radically reshape the world in terms of technology, urbanization, rural transformation, culture, and the Belt and Road.
The event of the century will be China becoming the world's leading economy again and official centre of the new world. Each economic sector, innovation, and company have been detailed in an encyclopedic form. Alibaba and Tencent are already the sixth and seventh biggest companies globally by valuation and lead in sales, users, and data ecosystems. Huawei will lead the 5G revolution that will accelerate the future much faster than anticipated in the Western world. AI, big data, and the IoT will further consolidate Chinese pre-eminence.
The overall digital and economic transformation that is about to spectacularly unfold domestically in its urban mega-clusters such as the Jing-Jin-Ji, Yangtze River Delta, and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, rural areas, and specific provinces, as China has now become a predominantly internal consumption economy and its 550 million rural inhabitants aspire to become digital entrepreneurs, is further detailed. Included is data such as the size of China's AI market by 2030, where is it already ahead of the US and what are the prospects and timeframes for overtaking the US in all four key areas, the top 1% of AI research papers, and overall AI patents, and how much will AI contribute to GDP in comparison to the US.
Also detailed is how many AI industrial parks and what individual size have been built, how much has been invested, and how many are going to be built in each province and urban mega-cluster. 5G is comprehensively examined from how many 5G base stations has China built to how many will it have built by 2023 and how many overall will it build. Included also is how many 5G base stations have been built in specific provinces and cities.
How many 5G subscribers will China have by 2025 and what percentage of the global total will this be is also discussed. How much 5G is going to contribute to Chinese GDP by 2030 and how quickly will Chinese innovation of these Fourth Industrial Revolutions technologies reduce the timeframe for the specific year China becomes the world's leading economy again are also questions answered. The Chinese economy will reach between $50 trillion to $60 trillion by 2050 and be $30 trillion by 2030.
The Chinese economy is therefore only around one-third to one-quarter through its economic transformation. China has emerged first into the new world and by 2025 will be already over halfway through its digital transformation as its consumptive dynamo power is fully unleashed through
Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as AI and 5G. History has come full-circle and the dawn of the new world has arrived; it is Asian but with a Chinese twist. Beijing is the new Chang'an. The future has been designed in China and the Dragon's Digital Dynasty is ready to go global.
