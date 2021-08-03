U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.87
    +7.38 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.64
    -0.62 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0490
    -0.2600 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,967.32
    -976.77 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.68
    -17.77 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Netflix is making a documentary about SpaceX's upcoming Inspiration4 civilian flight

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

When Inspiration4, SpaceX’s first all-civilian flight, takes off next month, Netflix will chronicle the historic mission with a documentary series. Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space will stream in five parts, with the first two episodes debuting on September 6th. In that way, it will be the first docuseries from the streaming giant to chronicle an event in near real-time.

Early episodes will detail, among other things, the astronaut training Inspiration4 commander Jared Isaacman and his crewmates had to undertake ahead of the flight. Meanwhile, the final feature-length episode will recount the mission’s flight to space and eventual return to Earth and include footage from inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The finale doesn’t have a release date yet, but Netflix expects to start streaming it sometime in late September.

The production involves parts of the team behind ESPN’s The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary, including director Jason Hehir. Alongside the series, Netflix will release A StoryBots Space Adventure, a hybrid live-action and animation special that will feature the Inspiration4 crew answering questions from kids about their flight. The special will debut on September 14th, one day before the Inspiration4 mission is scheduled to lift off.

