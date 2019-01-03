Countdown to Retirement: 1 Year Away

You're now one year from retirement. First things first: Decide when you'll take Social Security. You can claim benefits as early as age 62, and if you retire early, you may need the money to pay health insurance and other expenses. Keep in mind, though, that your benefits will be permanently reduced by at least 25%. By waiting until full retirement age--66 or 67 for most baby boomers--you'll receive 100% of the benefits you've earned. Wait past then to claim and your payouts will grow by 8% a year until you reach age 70.

Simplify your finances. Maybe you've collected multiple bank and brokerage accounts, IRAs, 401(k)s or other retirement accounts along the way. (If you lost sight of an account, search for it at missingmoney.com or unclaimed.org.)

Consolidate small accounts to make it easier to track assets, reduce paperwork and possibly save money. "You may be able to enjoy some economies of scale by doing some aggregation with a single provider," says Christine Benz, director of personal finance at Morningstar, an investment research company. "You might, for example, be able to hit the threshold for cheaper expense ratios." Simplifying finances will also make it easier for someone else to step in to manage your affairs, if needed.

Talk to human resources. Your HR department can help you avoid leaving money on the table when you walk out the door for the last time. For example, you may need to work until a specific date to qualify for your annual bonus, profit-sharing payout or 401(k) match. You should also ask whether you'll be paid for unused vacation days (if not, start planning that vacation now).

Get the lowdown on any retiree health benefits the company provides, particularly if you plan to retire before you're eligible for Medicare. If you'd like to leave your savings in your 401(k) instead of rolling the money into an IRA, find out whether you can take distributions when you need them. Some companies will allow withdrawals from a plan on a monthly, quarterly or as-needed basis but may charge a transaction fee. Others require you either to leave your money in the plan or to take it all out at once.

If you're eligible for a traditional pension, review your options for taking a monthly payout versus a lump-sum payment. "I can't tell you how many people come to me at retirement and say, 'I only have two weeks to decide how I am going to take my pension. What do I do?' " says Richard Kahler, a CFP in Rapid City, S.D. "The time to look at that is a year out so you don't have to be panicked."

You'll also be able to determine whether working another year or two will significantly increase your pension. That may not be the case if you'll receive it in a lump sum, says Glickstein, of Willis Towers Watson. Interest rates are used to calculate the value of lump-sum pensions, and when rates go up, the value of lump-sum pensions goes down. Now that rates are rising, working another year may not increase a lump sum, and could even cause the amount to decline, Glickstein says.

Do your Medicare homework. Navigating Medicare is difficult, and the barrage of insurance pitches you'll get as you approach 65 only adds to the confusion. Start educating yourself about Medicare and how it works to avoid coverage gaps when you leave your job. Social Security beneficiaries are automatically enrolled in Medicare parts A and B when they turn 65. But people who delay Social Security until full retirement age or later--which is a good idea if you're still working--are on their own.

Most individuals don't pay premiums for Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care. For that reason, it usually makes sense to sign up at age 65, at socialsecurity.gov, even if you're still working and covered by your employer's insurance. If you're covered by your employer's plan, you may want to opt out of Part B, which covers doctor visits and outpatient services and charges you a monthly premium. Likewise, you may want to wait to sign up for Part D, which covers prescription drugs, until you leave your job. Check with your employer to be sure its coverage is creditable--which means it's at least as good as Medicare's coverage. If not, you'll face penalties when you sign up for Part D.

