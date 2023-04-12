Countdown: Tube China 2023 - International Tube & Pipe Industry Trade Fair Will Be Held on 14 - 16 June 2023

Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shanghai, China

Tube China 2023 will be held in Shanghai this Summer

China International Steel Tube & Pipe Summit Forum

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on. Tube China, China's No.1 international trade fair for the tube and pipe industries, will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from 14 to 16 June 2023, concurrently with METALLURGY CHINA 2023, the leading exhibition of the metallurgical industry. This co-hosted events will set up a professional platform to connect the upstream and downstream industries of the steel industry chain, as well as deepen the exchange and cooperation between enterprises.

During the three show days, more than 500 exhibitors are expected to showcase their new products and innovation technologies: AMPCO, ALLEIMA, WAFIOS, INDUCTOTHERM, STARK TOOLS, EFD, HANDUK R-FECO, BAOWU STEEL GROUP, ANSTEEL, CITIC STEEL, CHU KONG STEEL PIPE, TSINGSHAN, YOUFA STEEL, HUAWEI, etc.

Tube China: More than a trade fair

Tube China is not only a convenient one-stop sourcing platform but also an opportunity to exchange the know-how of the industry with professionals and experts.

China International Steel Tube & Pipe Summit Forum will be held during Tube China 2023. Some of the most influential experts and representatives from the industry will share their ideas and have discussions about hot industry topics in the forums.

Topics:

Marketing trends in China and Asia.

Opportunities and challenges we are facing currently.

New demand and innovation technologies in the Chinese market.

Tips and advice shared by the leading industry players.

Here at Tube China 2023, you can find the answer to everything you want to know about the tube and pipe industries.

