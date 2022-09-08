CounterCraft Selected to Participate in First AWS Defence Accelerator for Startups

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterCraft today announced it has been selected to participate in the AWS Defence Accelerator , a technical, business, and mentorship program for startups seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the defense industry. This opportunity will support CounterCraft's efforts to enhance cybersecurity through the collection of adversary-generated threat intelligence.

The four-week AWS Defence Accelerator curriculum provides participating startups with technical training, business support, mentorship, coaching, and hands-on assistance with AWS Cloud.

CounterCraft is a pioneering provider of cyber deception and counterintelligence products to detect targeted attacks, with a technology set that allows for the most advanced deployments of deception technology and results in deep telemetry, delivered in real time. The resulting adversary-generated threat intelligence, which can even be gathered pre-breach, allows organizations to build defenses against sophisticated attackers.

Using AWS services, CounterCraft will be able to offer technological benefits for user organizations that include developing the automatic deployment of cyber deception tools, extending the reach and facilitating deception deployments of CounterCraft's platform to AWS customers, and scaling CounterCraft's deception technology within the AWS environment.

"AWS has always been on the cutting edge when it comes to innovation," says David Barroso, CEO of CounterCraft. "CounterCraft has market-leading capabilities for generating threat intelligence specific to an organization's attack surface, which has met with success supporting dozens of cyber defense initiatives and national defense strategies globally. Governments across the world have trusted CounterCraft.."

The group of startups was selected from more than 100 applications by a panel of subject matter experts from AWS and PUBLIC, a UK government technology firm. Applications were open to startups focused on using cloud technologies to provide defensive cyber, data discovery and optimization, space enablement, and sustainability solutions.

As one of 10 companies chosen for this opportunity, CounterCraft will receive AWS credits, specialized AWS training and support, mentorship from defense-industry experts, and additional business development resources.

"AWS looks forward to collaborating with these selected startups to accelerate their missions and help them support defense customers using cloud technology," said Chris Hayman, Director, Public Sector UK, AWS. "Congratulations to this impressive cohort of companies, who were selected from hundreds of applicants for their innovative approaches and commitment to defense technology."

