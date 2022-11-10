Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market Size to Reach Nearly US$1.3 Bn by 2026 End
Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market Revenue is Anticipated to Rise at a 5.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period
London, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing awareness about the operating markets of adulterated pharma packaging, and counterfeit medicines predominantly drives the growth of counterfeit drug detection devices market. Moreover, improving accessibility of medical information accompanies with a huge multi-level fraudulent risk. This according to a recently released study of Fairfield Market Research will act as a significant booster to the counterfeit drug detection devices market. Up from the revenue of over billion-dollar attained in 2021, global counterfeit drug detection devices market will reach the revenue of over US$1.3 Bn toward the end of 2026. Exhibiting an estimated CAGR of 5.9%, the market is likely to progress on a promising growth trajectory during the stipulated forecast period. Increasing participation of NGOs, healthcare professionals, and academic institutions, and success of initiatives like Fight the Fakes is projected to facilitate market growth through promoting adoption of counterfeit drug detection devices.
Get the Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/counterfeit-drug-detection-devices-market/request-sample
Key Research Insights
Sales of Raman spectroscopes, and RFID analysers will continue to experience notable growth
Application-wise analysis of the market reveals dominance of packaging and labelling detection to remain the most sought-after application area
North America accounts for more than a third of the total market valuation
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Research suggests that the adoption of counterfeit drug detection devices will be maximum across drug testing laboratories. This is clearly attributable to the rising rate of drug testing over the recent past. Moreover, there has been an increased uptake of drug testing services for investigational procedures, which is also expected to offer a robust impetus to the growth of counterfeit drug detection devices market. Notable growth in the number of toxicological laboratories that have made a mark in industry over the past decade will also contribute heavily toward the counterfeit drug detection devices market growth. On the other side, the report also highlights another significant end user segment that would register remarkable adoption of counterfeit drug detection devices, i.e., pharmaceutical companies. This segment will most likely demonstrate fastest growth during the period of forecast, says the report.
Key Report Highlights
Outsourcing will remain a prominent trend among the participants of counterfeit drug detection devices market, eyeing protection of sensitive patient information access
Growing emphasis on tightening the screws in terms of surveillance all over the supply chains will ensure supply chain integrity, which is expected to create multiple opportunities in market
Drug testing laboratories remain dominant end users, pharma companies register fastest growth in demand
Insights into Regional Analysis
North America currently leads the pack in global counterfeit drug detection devices market with over 34% revenue share. The trend will prevail through 2026 end as suggested by the report estimations. The region majorly reaps the benefit from strong presence of some of the globally leading players, high concentration of big pharma, and solid medical technology penetration. The US market for counterfeit drug detection devices has also been projected to surge ahead on the back of soaring demand for pharmaceutical drugs. With the US FDA’s prominent effort toward maintaining the safety of pharma supply chain across the nation, North America’s counterfeit drug detection devices market is expected to remain at the forefront throughout the period of forecast. The report estimates North America’s market valuation to reach around US$461.1 Mn by the end of 2026.
Key Players in Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market
While the competition analysis section of the report covers leaders like Clariant, and KGaA for detailed strategic analysis and profiling, it further sheds light on some other prominent players as well. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Olympus Corporation, B&W Tek., Advanced Systems Development, Inc., Centice Corporation, Global Pharma HealthCare Ltd., Consumer Physics, RIGAKU CORPORATION, PharmaSecure Inc., Stratio, Inc., Sproxil, Veripad, TSI Group Inc., and Spectris include some of the profiled company names.
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/counterfeit-drug-detection-devices-market/request-customization
REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Base Year
2020
Forecast Year
2021 – 2026
Market Size in 2021
US$1 Bn
Estimated Market Size in 2026
US$1.3 Bn
CAGR
5.9%
Key Players
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Olympus Corporation, B&W Tek., Advanced Systems Development, Inc., Centice Corporation, Global Pharma HealthCare Ltd., Consumer Physics, RIGAKU CORPORATION, PharmaSecure Inc., Stratio, Inc., Sproxil, Veripad, TSI Group Inc., Spectris
Market Segmentation
Product
Ultraviolet/Visible Spectroscopy
Infrared Spectroscopy
Raman Spectroscopy
XRD & XRF Spectroscopy Devices
RFID Analyzers
Scanning and Imaging Systems
Others
Application
Chemical Composition Detection
Packaging & Labelling Detection
Modality
Handheld Portable Devices
Benchtop Devices
End User
Pharmaceutical Companies
Drug Testing Laboratories
Research Organizations
Others (Government Authorities etc.)
Geographical Coverage
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Leading Companies
B&W Tek.
Olympus Corporation
PharmaSecure Inc.
RIGAKU CORPORATION
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Malvern Panalytical Ltd (Spectris Company)
Veripad
Report Inclusions
Market Estimates and Forecast
Market Dynamics
Industry Trends
Competition Landscape
Product-wise Analysis
Application-wise Analysis
Modality-wise Analysis
End User-wise Analysis
Region-wise Analysis
Country-wise Analysis
Key Trends Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.
Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com