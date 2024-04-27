Counties with the most homes selling under list price in Florida

It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house. But as peak homebuying season begins, homebuyers are starting to have at least some negotiating power — especially in markets that recorded large price growth over the last few years.

The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose above 7% at the start of November 2022, the highest level in more than a decade, as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rates to combat inflation. Today, rates remain at historic highs; even half of a percentage point change can significantly affect the monthly payments required for a mortgage.

Since mortgage rates were under 4% for the better part of the past decade, many homebuyers locked in far more affordable rates than what’s available in today’s environment. And sellers aren’t exactly coming down on price: Nationally, home prices are still increasing—just more slowly than they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationally, the median home sale price in March was $420,321, 4.8% higher than the year before. In Florida, the median sale price was $415,300, while the average price difference was 3.09% below asking.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Florida where homes typically sell below list price using data from Redfin.

#39. Leon County

– Average price difference: 1.70% below list

— Median list price: $289,700

— Median sale price: $294,900

– Total homes sold: 297

— Share that sold above list: 21.5%

#38. Santa Rosa County

– Average price difference: 1.86% below list

— Median list price: $373,577

— Median sale price: $360,000

– Total homes sold: 325

— Share that sold above list: 13.2%

#37. Hillsborough County

– Average price difference: 2.04% below list

— Median list price: $423,751

— Median sale price: $389,645

– Total homes sold: 1,780

— Share that sold above list: 15.6%

#36. Nassau County

– Average price difference: 2.09% below list

— Median list price: $525,000

— Median sale price: $492,500

– Total homes sold: 229

— Share that sold above list: 11.4%

#35. Clay County

– Average price difference: 2.11% below list

— Median list price: $363,900

— Median sale price: $337,990

– Total homes sold: 305

— Share that sold above list: 15.4%

#34. Pasco County

– Average price difference: 2.17% below list

— Median list price: $359,000

— Median sale price: $342,990

– Total homes sold: 1,255

— Share that sold above list: 12.0%

#33. Polk County

– Average price difference: 2.17% below list

— Median list price: $330,000

— Median sale price: $320,000

– Total homes sold: 1,369

— Share that sold above list: 14.5%

#32. Seminole County

– Average price difference: 2.17% below list

— Median list price: $415,000

— Median sale price: $410,000

– Total homes sold: 501

— Share that sold above list: 14.4%

#31. Hernando County

– Average price difference: 2.21% below list

— Median list price: $343,990

— Median sale price: $320,000

– Total homes sold: 366

— Share that sold above list: 12.6%

#30. Osceola County

– Average price difference: 2.27% below list

— Median list price: $418,795

— Median sale price: $392,000

– Total homes sold: 873

— Share that sold above list: 11.6%

#29. Lake County

– Average price difference: 2.31% below list

— Median list price: $390,715

— Median sale price: $385,000

– Total homes sold: 713

— Share that sold above list: 10.7%

#28. Okaloosa County

– Average price difference: 2.33% below list

— Median list price: $399,000

— Median sale price: $339,950

– Total homes sold: 378

— Share that sold above list: 13.2%

#27. St. Johns County

– Average price difference: 2.39% below list

— Median list price: $549,990

— Median sale price: $490,000

– Total homes sold: 738

— Share that sold above list: 9.6%

#26. Marion County

– Average price difference: 2.43% below list

— Median list price: $289,000

— Median sale price: $278,000

– Total homes sold: 895

— Share that sold above list: 15.2%

#25. Orange County

– Average price difference: 2.48% below list

— Median list price: $440,000

— Median sale price: $424,990

– Total homes sold: 1,559

— Share that sold above list: 14.9%

#24. Alachua County

– Average price difference: 2.50% below list

— Median list price: $341,990

— Median sale price: $320,000

– Total homes sold: 274

— Share that sold above list: 14.2%

#23. Duval County

– Average price difference: 2.63% below list

— Median list price: $332,995

— Median sale price: $319,450

– Total homes sold: 1,294

— Share that sold above list: 15.1%

#22. Flagler County

– Average price difference: 2.68% below list

— Median list price: $389,000

— Median sale price: $361,500

– Total homes sold: 344

— Share that sold above list: 7.6%

#21. Escambia County

– Average price difference: 2.76% below list

— Median list price: $311,495

— Median sale price: $296,400

– Total homes sold: 477

— Share that sold above list: 12.8%

#20. St. Lucie County

– Average price difference: 2.79% below list

— Median list price: $424,577

— Median sale price: $380,000

– Total homes sold: 666

— Share that sold above list: 12.2%

#19. Manatee County

– Average price difference: 2.80% below list

— Median list price: $469,900

— Median sale price: $435,000

– Total homes sold: 1,071

— Share that sold above list: 7.2%

#18. Brevard County

– Average price difference: 2.89% below list

— Median list price: $387,260

— Median sale price: $361,750

– Total homes sold: 1,099

— Share that sold above list: 9.7%

#17. Walton County

– Average price difference: 2.93% below list

— Median list price: $875,000

— Median sale price: $580,000

– Total homes sold: 315

— Share that sold above list: 8.3%

#16. Bay County

– Average price difference: 3.03% below list

— Median list price: $430,000

— Median sale price: $350,000

– Total homes sold: 400

— Share that sold above list: 8.5%

#15. Volusia County

– Average price difference: 3.03% below list

— Median list price: $369,900

— Median sale price: $355,000

– Total homes sold: 1,010

— Share that sold above list: 10.8%

#14. Citrus County

– Average price difference: 3.25% below list

— Median list price: $299,949

— Median sale price: $290,000

– Total homes sold: 285

— Share that sold above list: 14.4%

#13. Sumter County

– Average price difference: 3.33% below list

— Median list price: $369,900

— Median sale price: $350,400

– Total homes sold: 208

— Share that sold above list: 7.7%

#12. Charlotte County

– Average price difference: 3.43% below list

— Median list price: $370,000

— Median sale price: $351,298

– Total homes sold: 655

— Share that sold above list: 7.5%

#11. Pinellas County

– Average price difference: 3.45% below list

— Median list price: $430,000

— Median sale price: $399,900

– Total homes sold: 1,711

— Share that sold above list: 11.3%

#10. Lee County

– Average price difference: 3.48% below list

— Median list price: $429,900

— Median sale price: $405,000

– Total homes sold: 1,987

— Share that sold above list: 8.3%

#9. Martin County

– Average price difference: 3.62% below list

— Median list price: $513,200

— Median sale price: $455,000

– Total homes sold: 307

— Share that sold above list: 9.1%

#8. Broward County

– Average price difference: 3.63% below list

— Median list price: $440,000

— Median sale price: $449,450

– Total homes sold: 2,397

— Share that sold above list: 10.9%

#7. Highlands County

– Average price difference: 3.69% below list

— Median list price: $289,450

— Median sale price: $270,000

– Total homes sold: 175

— Share that sold above list: 9.7%

#6. Sarasota County

– Average price difference: 3.72% below list

— Median list price: $475,000

— Median sale price: $450,000

– Total homes sold: 1,207

— Share that sold above list: 6.4%

#5. Miami-Dade County

– Average price difference: 3.93% below list

— Median list price: $575,000

— Median sale price: $560,000

– Total homes sold: 2,320

— Share that sold above list: 12.2%

#4. Indian River County

– Average price difference: 4.04% below list

— Median list price: $409,900

— Median sale price: $420,000

– Total homes sold: 329

— Share that sold above list: 7.6%

#3. Palm Beach County

– Average price difference: 4.39% below list

— Median list price: $500,000

— Median sale price: $515,000

– Total homes sold: 2,290

— Share that sold above list: 7.9%

#2. Collier County

– Average price difference: 4.51% below list

— Median list price: $742,500

— Median sale price: $680,000

– Total homes sold: 987

— Share that sold above list: 5.9%

#1. Monroe County

– Average price difference: 5.63% below list

— Median list price: $1,150,000

— Median sale price: $1,010,000

– Total homes sold: 166

— Share that sold above list: 4.2%

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 28 states.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.