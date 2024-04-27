Counties with the most homes selling under list price in Florida
It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house. But as peak homebuying season begins, homebuyers are starting to have at least some negotiating power — especially in markets that recorded large price growth over the last few years.
The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose above 7% at the start of November 2022, the highest level in more than a decade, as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rates to combat inflation. Today, rates remain at historic highs; even half of a percentage point change can significantly affect the monthly payments required for a mortgage.
Since mortgage rates were under 4% for the better part of the past decade, many homebuyers locked in far more affordable rates than what’s available in today’s environment. And sellers aren’t exactly coming down on price: Nationally, home prices are still increasing—just more slowly than they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationally, the median home sale price in March was $420,321, 4.8% higher than the year before. In Florida, the median sale price was $415,300, while the average price difference was 3.09% below asking.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Florida where homes typically sell below list price using data from Redfin.
#39. Leon County
– Average price difference: 1.70% below list
— Median list price: $289,700
— Median sale price: $294,900
– Total homes sold: 297
— Share that sold above list: 21.5%
#38. Santa Rosa County
– Average price difference: 1.86% below list
— Median list price: $373,577
— Median sale price: $360,000
– Total homes sold: 325
— Share that sold above list: 13.2%
#37. Hillsborough County
– Average price difference: 2.04% below list
— Median list price: $423,751
— Median sale price: $389,645
– Total homes sold: 1,780
— Share that sold above list: 15.6%
#36. Nassau County
– Average price difference: 2.09% below list
— Median list price: $525,000
— Median sale price: $492,500
– Total homes sold: 229
— Share that sold above list: 11.4%
#35. Clay County
– Average price difference: 2.11% below list
— Median list price: $363,900
— Median sale price: $337,990
– Total homes sold: 305
— Share that sold above list: 15.4%
#34. Pasco County
– Average price difference: 2.17% below list
— Median list price: $359,000
— Median sale price: $342,990
– Total homes sold: 1,255
— Share that sold above list: 12.0%
#33. Polk County
– Average price difference: 2.17% below list
— Median list price: $330,000
— Median sale price: $320,000
– Total homes sold: 1,369
— Share that sold above list: 14.5%
#32. Seminole County
– Average price difference: 2.17% below list
— Median list price: $415,000
— Median sale price: $410,000
– Total homes sold: 501
— Share that sold above list: 14.4%
#31. Hernando County
– Average price difference: 2.21% below list
— Median list price: $343,990
— Median sale price: $320,000
– Total homes sold: 366
— Share that sold above list: 12.6%
#30. Osceola County
– Average price difference: 2.27% below list
— Median list price: $418,795
— Median sale price: $392,000
– Total homes sold: 873
— Share that sold above list: 11.6%
#29. Lake County
– Average price difference: 2.31% below list
— Median list price: $390,715
— Median sale price: $385,000
– Total homes sold: 713
— Share that sold above list: 10.7%
#28. Okaloosa County
– Average price difference: 2.33% below list
— Median list price: $399,000
— Median sale price: $339,950
– Total homes sold: 378
— Share that sold above list: 13.2%
#27. St. Johns County
– Average price difference: 2.39% below list
— Median list price: $549,990
— Median sale price: $490,000
– Total homes sold: 738
— Share that sold above list: 9.6%
#26. Marion County
– Average price difference: 2.43% below list
— Median list price: $289,000
— Median sale price: $278,000
– Total homes sold: 895
— Share that sold above list: 15.2%
#25. Orange County
– Average price difference: 2.48% below list
— Median list price: $440,000
— Median sale price: $424,990
– Total homes sold: 1,559
— Share that sold above list: 14.9%
#24. Alachua County
– Average price difference: 2.50% below list
— Median list price: $341,990
— Median sale price: $320,000
– Total homes sold: 274
— Share that sold above list: 14.2%
#23. Duval County
– Average price difference: 2.63% below list
— Median list price: $332,995
— Median sale price: $319,450
– Total homes sold: 1,294
— Share that sold above list: 15.1%
#22. Flagler County
– Average price difference: 2.68% below list
— Median list price: $389,000
— Median sale price: $361,500
– Total homes sold: 344
— Share that sold above list: 7.6%
#21. Escambia County
– Average price difference: 2.76% below list
— Median list price: $311,495
— Median sale price: $296,400
– Total homes sold: 477
— Share that sold above list: 12.8%
#20. St. Lucie County
– Average price difference: 2.79% below list
— Median list price: $424,577
— Median sale price: $380,000
– Total homes sold: 666
— Share that sold above list: 12.2%
#19. Manatee County
– Average price difference: 2.80% below list
— Median list price: $469,900
— Median sale price: $435,000
– Total homes sold: 1,071
— Share that sold above list: 7.2%
#18. Brevard County
– Average price difference: 2.89% below list
— Median list price: $387,260
— Median sale price: $361,750
– Total homes sold: 1,099
— Share that sold above list: 9.7%
#17. Walton County
– Average price difference: 2.93% below list
— Median list price: $875,000
— Median sale price: $580,000
– Total homes sold: 315
— Share that sold above list: 8.3%
#16. Bay County
– Average price difference: 3.03% below list
— Median list price: $430,000
— Median sale price: $350,000
– Total homes sold: 400
— Share that sold above list: 8.5%
#15. Volusia County
– Average price difference: 3.03% below list
— Median list price: $369,900
— Median sale price: $355,000
– Total homes sold: 1,010
— Share that sold above list: 10.8%
#14. Citrus County
– Average price difference: 3.25% below list
— Median list price: $299,949
— Median sale price: $290,000
– Total homes sold: 285
— Share that sold above list: 14.4%
#13. Sumter County
– Average price difference: 3.33% below list
— Median list price: $369,900
— Median sale price: $350,400
– Total homes sold: 208
— Share that sold above list: 7.7%
#12. Charlotte County
– Average price difference: 3.43% below list
— Median list price: $370,000
— Median sale price: $351,298
– Total homes sold: 655
— Share that sold above list: 7.5%
#11. Pinellas County
– Average price difference: 3.45% below list
— Median list price: $430,000
— Median sale price: $399,900
– Total homes sold: 1,711
— Share that sold above list: 11.3%
#10. Lee County
– Average price difference: 3.48% below list
— Median list price: $429,900
— Median sale price: $405,000
– Total homes sold: 1,987
— Share that sold above list: 8.3%
#9. Martin County
– Average price difference: 3.62% below list
— Median list price: $513,200
— Median sale price: $455,000
– Total homes sold: 307
— Share that sold above list: 9.1%
#8. Broward County
– Average price difference: 3.63% below list
— Median list price: $440,000
— Median sale price: $449,450
– Total homes sold: 2,397
— Share that sold above list: 10.9%
#7. Highlands County
– Average price difference: 3.69% below list
— Median list price: $289,450
— Median sale price: $270,000
– Total homes sold: 175
— Share that sold above list: 9.7%
#6. Sarasota County
– Average price difference: 3.72% below list
— Median list price: $475,000
— Median sale price: $450,000
– Total homes sold: 1,207
— Share that sold above list: 6.4%
#5. Miami-Dade County
– Average price difference: 3.93% below list
— Median list price: $575,000
— Median sale price: $560,000
– Total homes sold: 2,320
— Share that sold above list: 12.2%
#4. Indian River County
– Average price difference: 4.04% below list
— Median list price: $409,900
— Median sale price: $420,000
– Total homes sold: 329
— Share that sold above list: 7.6%
#3. Palm Beach County
– Average price difference: 4.39% below list
— Median list price: $500,000
— Median sale price: $515,000
– Total homes sold: 2,290
— Share that sold above list: 7.9%
#2. Collier County
– Average price difference: 4.51% below list
— Median list price: $742,500
— Median sale price: $680,000
– Total homes sold: 987
— Share that sold above list: 5.9%
#1. Monroe County
– Average price difference: 5.63% below list
— Median list price: $1,150,000
— Median sale price: $1,010,000
– Total homes sold: 166
— Share that sold above list: 4.2%
This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 28 states.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.