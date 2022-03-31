U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.41
    -72.04 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.35
    -550.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -20.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.08
    +0.80 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    -12.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1074
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3147
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7790
    +0.0910 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,810.73
    -1,266.51 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.97
    -32.29 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

As counting wraps for the day, mixed results emerge in Amazon union votes

Brian Heater
·3 min read

As of the close of today’s counting in the Bessemer, Alabama Amazon Union election, "no" votes are ahead 993 to 875. It’s a positive outcome thus far for Amazon, which has managed to ward off labor organizing in its fulfillment centers for the entirety of its 27-year existence. The margin is, however, significantly smaller than the results of last year’s election, when the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store successfully forced a recount, citing several concerns around Amazon’s practices.

Tonight’s results are also not so cut and dry. In addition to 59 voided ballots, 416 are currently listed as “challenged.” As that number could turn the tied for the "yes" vote, a hearing will be held to determine whether the ballots should be added to the final tally. The nature of the challenges is unclear at the moment. Either party may have objected to including them for a variety of reasons.

The RWDSU noted in a statement offered to TechCrunch:

Every vote must be counted. Workers at Amazon endured a needlessly long and aggressive fight to unionize their workplace, with Amazon doing everything it could to spread misinformation and deceit. We will hold Amazon accountable, and we will be filing objections on their behavior. The tenacity and courage of these workers never wavered in this unnecessarily long process. Workers will have to wait just a little bit longer to ensure their voices are heard, and our union will be with them at every step to ensure their voices are heard under the law. What we do know is that this moment is historic, and the workers in Bessemer, Alabama, have inspired working people all over the country and all over the world to fight for change at their workplaces, including other organizing at Amazon around the country. This fight is the spark of the 21st century labor movement, and we know it will forever transform how Americans view unions in this country. This union election continues to show that the best way for working people to protect themselves and their families is to join together in a union.

A date for the hearing has not yet been determined, but is likely to occur over the next few weeks.

As with last year’s original election, today’s results have been closely monitored by both Amazon and the union. Amazon has fought fiercely against unionization efforts, for fear that an RWDSU foothold could mark the beginning of a cascading effect. Following early union victories, Starbucks across the country have been leading union drives. It’s a sign of changing views around labor rights, particularly among employees deemed essential workers during the pandemic.

Counting for the nearly two-month-long Bessemer mail-in vote coincides with the results of another drive in Staten Island, New York’s JFK8 fulfillment center. There the "yes" vote leads 1,518 to 1,154. Counting has ended for the night and is set to resume tomorrow morning at 9:30 AM ET.

Much like the Alabama election, JFK8’s union efforts have been met with significant pushback from Amazon. In February, former-employee-turned-organizer Christian Smalls was among three arrested over trespassing charges. Smalls refuted the charges, telling the media that they were only on-hand to provide workers with lunch.

Earlier today, CNBC reported that Amazon had hired Global Strategy Group, a firm with close ties to the Democratic Party, to help combat labor organizing efforts.

Recommended Stories

  • Pregnant people at much higher risk of breakthrough covid, study shows

    WASHINGTON -- Pregnant people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus are nearly twice as likely to get covid-19 as those who are not pregnant, according to a new study that offers the broadest evidence to date of the odds of infections among vaccinated patients with different medical circumstances. The analysis, based on medical records of nearly 14 million U.S. patients since coronavirus immunization became available, found that pregnant people who are vaccinated have the greatest risk of d

  • Clubhouse debuts 'protected profiles' in response to at-risk users in Ukraine and Russia

    The new protected profile setting will let users limit what the public can see.

  • Manu Ginobili first-ballot induction into Hall of Fame

    Shams Charania: San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz on ...

  • If you support law enforcement, you should want Missouri to legalize medical marijuana

    Going after cannabis users is a waste of police officers’ time and taxpayers’ money, writes Barry R. Grissom. | Opinion

  • How GM's BrightDrop electric van and e-pallet aim to 'decarbonize' delivery

    Since its reveal in January 2021, GM's BrightDrop electric delivery system, which aims to "decarbonize" the last mile, has been on a roll.

  • Explainer-Russia wants gas payments in roubles. Will buyers make the switch?

    President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday requiring foreign buyers to pay roubles for Russian gas from April 1 or see their contracts halted, a move described as "blackmail" by European states. The move is in retaliaton against Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine, describes the Western measures as an economic war.

  • Nokia says has launched legal challenge to 5G exclusion in Romania

    Finnish network equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had launched a legal challenge to a decision by the Romanian government to exclude it from selling 5G technology in the country. Last year, Romania's centrist government approved a United States-backed bill that effectively barred China's Huawei from taking part in its 5G network development. "We can confirm that in February we were advised that we had been denied the authorisation to provide 5G infrastructure equipment in Romania by the Romanian government," Nokia said in a statement.

  • Kremlin demands rubles for gas, leaves currency loophole

    Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday demanding payment for natural gas in rubles but appeared to temper the order by allowing dollar and euro payments through a designated bank, the latest twist over energy supplies that Europe relies on to heat homes and generate electricity.

  • Biden Invokes Cold War Powers to Boost EV Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced it will invoke Cold War powers to boost domestic production of materials for batteries needed to power electric vehicles and the transition to renewable energy, a move intended to improve U.S. competitiveness in a market dominated by China.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Cri

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19

  • Biden Wants Oil Companies to Pay Penalties on Unused Drilling Leases

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden wants oil drillers to pay penalties when federal leases go unused in an effort to prod the industry into pumping more.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationThe White House wi

  • How the Secure Act Could Trigger Higher Taxes for Some Retirees

    The Secure Act. 2.0, which must still pass the Senate, would raise the age of beginning RMDs to 73 next year, 74 in 2030, and 75 in 2033.

  • Vox Populi: 'Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was President because...'

    Reader commentary on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Ukraine invasion and more.

  • Reactions to Russia saying gas buyers must pay in roubles

    "It is important for us not to give a signal that we will be blackmailed by Putin." Danish energy firm, Orsted, which has a long-term take-or-pay contract with Gazprom, said it was still waiting to hear from the Russian firm and declined to comment further.

  • No 'Hype': Betting on Defense Is Wise Portfolio Protection in 2022

    As the U.S. attempts to match its rivals' advancements in hypersonic weapons capability, this name could be a big winner.

  • Putin’s Soldiers Caught on Tape Lamenting Losses and Blasting His Army of ‘Stupid Morons’

    ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin is calling up another 134,500 conscripts even as more and more of his own soldiers appear to be turning on him over humiliating losses in Ukraine.According to a decree published on a Russian government portal Thursday, the troops will be called to begin service on April 1 until July 15. The Defense Ministry promised earlier this week that they “will not be sent to any hot spots,” and that all those called up in last spring’s draft will be sent home.But those assura

  • SEC Chief Doubts Imminent Deal to Avoid China Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler tamped down speculation that a deal is brewing to keep about 200 Chinese stocks from losing their listings, signaling that only total compliance with U.S. audit inspections will allow the companies to keep trading on American markets.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House S

  • Is Time Running Out on Disney CEO Bob Chapek?

    Even mainstream media is starting to come down on the media giant's helmsman, but it's not too late to turn things around.

  • Germany Enacts Emergency Gas Plan as Russia Wields Ruble Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany triggered an emergency plan to brace for a potential Russian gas cut-off as President Vladimir Putin insists that the crucial fuel should be paid for in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar