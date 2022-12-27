Countless city-wide celebrations and festivities make Denver a hub for NYE revelers

- 110-foot-tall Mile High Tree will introduce a family-friendly digital countdown celebration to ring in the New Year alongside downtown fireworks display -

DENVER, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring a wide variety of festivities for all ages across the city, Denver is proving to be the perfect place to welcome in 2023 with a bang. While 2022 marked the fourth year of the Mile High Tree, for the first time ever, the tree will be a part of the countdown to the New Year. Centrally located in Civic Center Park, the 110-foot-tall Mile High Tree, sponsored by XCEL Energy and Xfinity, is the tallest digital tree in North America and will debut a New Year's countdown program alongside a 9 p.m. firework show, the first of two downtown firework shows to celebrate the new year. The 9 p.m. and midnight fireworks are presented by the Downtown Denver Partnership and co-sponsored by VISIT DENVER and the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District. The new program at the tree immediately precedes the 9 p.m. fireworks show, making it perfect for families looking for a kid-friendly version of a New Year's Eve ball-drop.

Fireworks won't be the only way to celebrate the new year. Denver's most memorable holiday traditions across the city will be in full swing through the end of the year, including spectacular light displays, New Year's parties, festive events, museum exhibitions, live music and more.

Below are some great ideas worth considering to celebrate New Year's Eve in The Mile High City. You can even make a night of it with countless hotel packages and more; for a full list go to the VISIT DENVER New Year's Eve website .

New Year's Eve Parties and Events

NEW YEAR'S EVE FIREWORKS

16th Street Mall, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. and midnight

The sky will once again sparkle over downtown at the close of 2022 with the New Year's Eve Fireworks. The two spectacular fireworks shows will occur at 9 p.m. and midnight. For the best viewpoints, stand along the 16th Street Mall or at the nearby Mile High Tree in Civic Center Park. The identical fireworks shows will be synched to a music playlist from live DJs along the mall. Each show will run for about eight minutes and can be viewed from anywhere along the mall. The DJs will play tunes from 8 p.m. to midnight. The fireworks are presented by the Downtown Denver Partnership and co-sponsored by VISIT DENVER and the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District.

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE MILE HIGH TREE

The Mile High Tree located at Civic Center Park, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

The aptly named "Mile High Tree," a seven-story, 39-foot diameter conical structure, is 10 feet higher than the tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in history and contains 60,000 LED lights to create its signature programming. The Mile High Tree will debut a New Year's countdown program alongside the 9 p.m. firework show. The 9 p.m. program will immediately precede the early firework show, making for an ideal viewing spot of the fireworks lighting off at The Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. New Year's Eve at the Mile High Tree is perfect for families looking for a kid-friendly version of a New Year's Eve ball-drop. Entry to the Mile High Tree will be free to the public, and additional details can be found at MileHighHolidays.com/NYE .

FIREWORKS AT ELITCH GARDENS

Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with fireworks presented by Pepsi at Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park. In addition to the firework show at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve, you can also enjoy Luminova Holidays, a family-friend event that brings larger-than-life holiday displays and immersive experiences for all to enjoy.

NOON YEAR'S EVE

Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, Dec. 31

On New Year's Eve Day, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., families can ring in 2023 with all the sights, sounds and excitement of Times Square at the Children's Museum's annual Noon Year's Eve event. In conjunction with Snow Days, get all the glitz and glam of New York City's Times Square before bedtime! There will be ball drops at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., plus music, tasty treats from The Teaching Kitchen and more.

WHITE ROSE GALA

Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Dec. 31, 2022

Are you looking to flaunt your best flapper dresses, stylish sequins and fancy fedoras for NYE? White Rose Gala is a high-end and elegant charity awareness event where you are enveloped by musical and theatrical performances. Celebrate New Year's Eve in the classic elegance of art deco of the Roaring Twenties. Be transported to an era of a modern renaissance where style, opulence and grace were the only way to swing.

RESOLUTION - DENVER NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

The Brighton in RiNo, Dec. 31, 2022

For 13 years running, Resolution Denver remains one of Colorado's favorite New Year's Eve parties. The all-inclusive event features a premium open bar, world-class DJs, festival quality production, immersive art experiences, circa performers, neon paint and four levels of entertainment. Plus, kiss the year goodbye at midnight with the ultimate New Year's countdown!

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY AT BIGSBY'S FOLLY

Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery, Dec. 31, 2022

Celebrate in style in Bigsby's elegant Roaring Twenties-inspired winery located in a revitalized, historic warehouse that dates to 1886. Look for top DJs spinning a variety of music, plus a sweet and savory buffet featuring tasting room favorites and special holiday treats. This exclusive and intimate event is limited to 150 tickets. Tickets cost $99 per person. Cocktail or Roaring Twenties attire is encouraged.

DENVER NEW YEAR'S EVE BLACK TIE PARTY

Mile High Station, Dec. 31, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023

The Denver New Years' Eve Black Tie Party features the longest open bar in Denver, with six hours of unlimited drinks. Attendees will also enjoy live music from incredible local cover bands and live DJs spinning top 40, EDM, old-school hip hop, R&B and all your favorite classics. The second floor will feature Las Vegas-style casino games and prizes for the top chip holder. Say cheese at the complimentary photo booth and capture the perfect selfie in the NYE Selfie Room Experience designed to take some epic photos. When the clock strikes midnight, there will be a giant 2,000 balloon drop on the main floor guaranteed to impress.

DECADENCE

Colorado Convention Center, Dec. 30-31, 2022

America's biggest electronic New Year's celebration is the two-night event of the (end of the) year you won't want to miss! Featuring performances by Big Wild, Chris Lake, Zeds Dead, Flume and many more, Decadence is one of Denver's biggest New Year's Eve celebrations. General Admission, VIP and two-day passes are available.

Performing Arts

'MEAN GIRLS'

Denver Center for Performing Arts (DCPA), Thru. Jan. 1, 2023

For those looking to escape the holiday cheer, catch the final days of "Mean Girls" at DCPA. Direct from Broadway, "Mean Girls" is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin ("Legally Blonde") and director Casey Nicholaw ("The Book of Mormon").

'A NIGHT IN VIENNA'

Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Dec. 31, 2022; 6:30 p.m.

A Colorado cultural tradition returns featuring your symphony waltzing with you into 2023! Start your celebration in style with the Colorado Symphony's presentation of A Night in Vienna, a rousing selection of polkas, waltzes, and marches. The festive evening is the perfect sendoff to 2022 and a can't-miss holiday mainstay conducted by your very own Christopher Dragon.

JUSTIN MARTIN NYE

Meow Wolf Denver, Dec. 31, 2022; 9 p.m. (doors open), 10 p.m. (show)

See this producer and international DJ perform at an otherworldly venue. It will be a truly magical night. In Martin's words, "expect music with emotional depth combined with raw dancefloor grit."

Museum Exhibitions

IMMERSIVE NUTCRACKER

Lighthouse Art Space, Dec. 31, 2022

This festive season, treat your family to The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle — an unforgettable holiday extravaganza! For nearly 130 years, "The Nutcracker" has enchanted children around the world. Now your family can experience the timeless holiday tale like never before, brought to life on a majestic scale! You will be enchanted by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's sweeping music, including iconic selections like "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" as they are immersed in holiday wonder.

SEEING RED: BOTANICAL ART & ILLUSTRATION

Denver Botanic Gardens, Thru Jan. 1, 2023

Featuring work by students and faculty of Denver Botanic Gardens' School of Botanical Art & Illustration, Seeing Red spotlights the vibrant shades of red found in plants and fungi. From peppers to hibiscus and apples to poinsettias, red is found throughout the natural world. Works in a variety of media feature red flowers, foliage, fungi, fruits and vegetables.

GIO PONTI: DESIGNER OF A THOUSAND TALENTS

Denver Art Museum, Thru Jan. 1, 2023

Gio Ponti was one of the most inventive Italian architects and designers of his time. For more than 60 years, Ponti's exuberant approach found expression in public and private commissions from buildings, interiors and furniture to glass, ceramics and flatware, influencing international design for more than 50 years.

Hotel Deals and Packages

NYE HOTEL DEALS & PACKAGES

Looking to make a night of it this year? Hotels across the city are offering packages meant to make your New Year's celebration easy. Check out the VISIT DENVER website for more information and available packages. Here are a few samples of what visitor's will find:

HAUTE HOLIDAYS, THE JACQUARD HOTEL & ROOFTOP

Conveniently located in the stylish Cheery Creek district, The Jacquard is known for an extraordinary shopping and dining experience along with an upscale nightlife scene. Celebrate New Year's Eve lavishly with the Haute Holidays package that includes two signature cocktails per night at Kisbee on the rooftop, an $100 USD Visa Gift Card and valet parking.

CATBIRD NEW YEAR'S EVE PACKAGE, CATBIRD HOTEL

RiNo's newest hotel, Catbird, is offering a New Year's Eve package that includes a bottle of sparkling wine, 2023 party favors, delicious snacks, access to The Red Barber rooftop and cast bar all night– plus one of the best views in the city of the downtown fireworks shows.

HOME SUITE HOME, KIMPTON HOTEL BORN DENVER

Countdown to 2022 in the Mile High City at the Kimpton Hotel Born. Stay within walking distance from Union Station and all the celebratory action in the city with the Home Suite Home package that includes a family dinner for up to eight adults from Citizen Rail, valet parking for four vehicles, morning coffee service and welcome amenities in each room, including a Hotel Born blanket keepsake.

NAUGHTY OR NICE, HALYCON, A HOTEL IN CHERRY CREEK

Are you feeling naughty or nice this holiday season? Halcyon has you covered either way — whether you are looking for a little nightlife to spice up your festivities, or time for some family-friendly cheer, Halcyon has the perfect package for you and yours. Be naughty and live fully while you enjoy cocktails for two or stay on the nice list with breakfast at Local Jones.

