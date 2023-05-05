U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,119.84
    +58.62 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,514.40
    +386.66 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,178.74
    +212.35 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.09
    +31.28 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.30
    +2.74 (+4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.00
    -35.70 (-1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    -0.46 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4580
    +0.1070 (+3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2639
    +0.0067 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8620
    +0.6470 (+0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,317.14
    +435.64 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.57
    +5.78 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,780.76
    +78.12 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     
CATCH UP:

Jobs report posts huge beat, unemployment falls to match lowest rate since 1969

Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan

Reuters
·1 min read

GENEVA, May 5 (Reuters) - A group of countries led by four Western states is set to request an urgent meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council on the Sudan crisis next week, a document showed on Friday.

The letter dated May 5 showed that Britain, the United States, Germany and Norway are set to ask the council's president to convene a meeting to examine the surge in violence in the country since April 15.

Diplomats told Reuters they had the backing of at least a third of the 47-member council, as required by its rules.

(Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Miranda Murray)