Some Country Garden bondholders demand full payment on yuan note
Some of Country Garden Holdings Co.’s bondholders are demanding full repayment of a local bond due early next month, after the embattled Chinese property developer proposed a three-year extension for the yuan-denominated note.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Borrowers With $39 Billion in Student Loans Finally See Relief
Putin Turns to Ruble and Ballot to Shore Up Shaken Authority
Rolls-Royce Debuts Droptail Roadster, Priced at Over $30 Million
The bondholders, who collectively hold 10.5% of the 5.65% note’s 3.9 billion yuan ($534 million) principal outstanding, made the request in a proposal outlined in a Country Garden filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s private disclosure platform that was seen by Bloomberg News. The filing, dated Aug. 18, doesn’t reveal other details of the bondholders.
Country Garden also finalized details of its extension plan for the bond effectively due Sept. 4. in the same filing. Bloomberg News reported the initial details of the plan last week.
Country Garden didn’t immediately offer comment when reached by Bloomberg News.
The bondholders’ move brings about uncertainties over Country Garden’s proposal to use delayed repayment to avoid what would be its maiden bond default, as China’s former top developer struggles to survive an industry-wide cash crunch. The builder’s debt woes threaten even worse impact than defaulted peer China Evergrande Group given it has four times as many projects.
Country Garden plans to convene a bondholder meeting to vote on its own extension plan and the separate full repayment request between Aug. 23 and Aug. 25, according to the filing.
—With assistance from Emma Dong.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
‘Don’t You Remember Me?’ The Crypto Hell on the Other Side of a Spam Text
Sam’s Club’s War Against Costco Started With $1.38 Hot Dog Combo
GOP Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Sued Over Strive’s Practices
The Legendary, Wildly Profitable QQQ Fund Makes No Money for Its Owner
Brookfield Chases Rivals for Private Equity’s New Money-Spinner
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.