Country Garden Gets Approval to Extend Six Bonds, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Distressed Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co. has gotten approval from creditors to extend repayment on six yuan bonds by three years, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The country’s former largest builder had been asking to stretch principal payments of eight yuan notes by three years, just days after it dodged a default on dollar securities at the last minute. The yuan bondholders started voting Sept. 7 and were due to finish by 10:00pm Beijing-time Monday Sept. 11. The outstanding principal of the securities totals 10.8 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).

Bloomberg News reported earlier Tuesday that Country Garden had delayed a deadline for holders of at least two yuan bonds to vote on the company’s request to extend repayment.

The voting deadline for those two securities was delayed to Tuesday night from Monday, according to holders of the bonds. The securities were a note originally due in October and issued by unit Giant Leap, and a bond issued by Country Garden Real Estate that’s puttable in November.

A Country Garden media representative didn’t immediately comment.

One key focus has been a 1.435 billion yuan note with a put option Sept. 14. Country Garden had to win approval to extend it, or risk the chance that holders could demand early repayment Thursday. The firm has left much smaller payments go right up until final deadlines recently, including a combined $22.5 million in interest it paid in the final hours of grace periods ending Sept. 5-6.

Country Garden’s tumble into crisis has shocked China’s financial markets because it’s a household name, known for building homes in smaller cities. Helmed by one of the country’s richest women Yang Huiyan, the builder has become a symbol of a broader property debt crisis that’s led to record nonpayments and prompted authorities to adjust policy to try to avoid more contagion.

Story continues

The firm has so far avoided defaulting but recently warned it still could, after posting a record first-half loss of almost $7 billion. Credit traders are treating that risk seriously, indicating the developer’s dollar bonds at deeply distressed levels of 9 to 14 cents.

Country Garden had some more positive news in recent days, even as it’s far from out of the woods. Along with other developers whose shares have traded at or near penny-stock levels, it surged in the stock market last week after authorities introduced bolder measures recently including lowering down payments and loosening some mortgage rules.

And it’s navigated other recent deadlines beyond the interest on the dollar bonds. It gained approval in a separate creditor vote that ended earlier this month to extend payments into 2026 on a local bond with 3.9 billion yuan of outstanding principal. The builder also wired a 2.85 million ringgit ($609,430) coupon coming due on a bond in the Malaysian currency.

Yet, the firm, now China’s sixth-biggest developer as sales have slumped this year, still has has nearly $2 billion of bond payments across different currencies due through rest of the year.

Any payment failures could impact China’s housing market even more than a landmark default in late 2021 by China Evergrande Group, as the builder has four times as many projects.

The bonds involved with the extension plan that had been under voting included seven issued by unit Country Garden Real Estate and one by unit Guangdong Giant Leap Construction.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.