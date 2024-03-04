Country Garden may apply for court order to validate share transfer

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Chinese developer Country Garden said on Monday it will consider if it is necessary to apply to the High Court for a validation order at a later stage after evaluating the progress of its offshore restructuring.

If the validation order is not applied for or granted, any transfer of shares made after Feb. 27 will be void if the company is liquidated, it said.

A liquidation petition was filed against Country Garden on Feb. 27 after it failed to meet repayment obligations.

