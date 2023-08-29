U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,627.00
    +33.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,121.25
    +28.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.00
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.96
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.08
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4480
    -0.0960 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,998.01
    +72.73 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.45
    -0.52 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.58
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,226.97
    +56.98 (+0.18%)
     

Country Garden seeks to add 40-day grace period to onshore bond repayment

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai,

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's largest private property developer Country Garden Holdings is seeking to add a 40-day grace period for the repayment of a 3.9 billion yuan ($535.3 million) private onshore bond due on Saturday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The cash-strapped company is also seeking creditors' approval to extend the repayment due Sept. 2 by three years, and it delayed the voting deadline for creditors to approve the new plan by a week to Aug. 31 to garner more support, documents seen by Reuters have shown.

Country Garden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The developer earlier this month missed two dollar coupon payments totalling $22.5 million, raising fears that the country's deepening property debt crisis would undermine the financial sector and a broader economic recovery.

In the document received by private bondholders on Tuesday, Country Garden added a new voting item of adding a grace period of 40 calendar days.

A small bondholder, among those who vetoed the repayment extension plan last week, told Reuters he also planned to vote against the proposed new term.

($1 = 7.2856 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Huang in Beijing, Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Li Gu in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edmund Klamann)