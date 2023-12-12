Country Garden Set to Avoid Yuan Bond Default After Holder Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co., the Chinese builder whose liquidity crunch shook the nation’s financial markets, is likely to avoid its first default on yuan bonds after most holders of a local note agreed not to demand repayment this week, people familiar with the matter said.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange met last week with some holders of the 800 million yuan ($111.5 million) security to seek such an outcome. The bond has a put option Dec. 13 that allows investors to demand repayment before maturity next year. But most investors were swayed to forgo using that option, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The builder, which defaulted on a dollar bond for the first time in October, has also prepared cash to repay at least a couple holders of the local note who bucked the trend and still planned to exercise their options, the people said.

The development means that Country Garden — helmed by one of China’s richest women, Yang Huiyan — is set to avoid any immediate worsening in its crisis, at least for now. But challenges facing the company, which is one of the world’s most indebted developers, have by no means ended. It posted a 77% drop in sales in November despite a slew of policy measures to revive homebuyers’ confidence.

The yuan notes with the put option this week were issued with credit-default swaps that insure against nonpayment but that also expire Wednesday.

In return for holders forgoing the put option, the two state-owned firms which sold the CDS contracts would issue additional swaps effective until the maturity of the security next December, the people said.

Country Garden declined to comment.

The firm won noteholder approval in September to extend payments on nine onshore securities with a combined 14.7 billion yuan of principal.

But after its dollar note default, it is still likely headed for what would be one of China’s biggest-ever restructurings.

--With assistance from Dorothy Ma and Emma Dong.

