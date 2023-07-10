Country Life publisher Future launches buyback amid fears media group running out of steam

Future embarked on an aggressive acquisition spree under previous chief executive Zillah Byng-Thorne - David Rose

Magazine publisher Future has launched a £45m share buyback to placate investors, as the media group battles to reverse flagging earnings and readership.

Future, which owns titles including The Week and Country Life, said it planned to repurchase up to 10pc of total shares.

The London-listed company said the move would provide greater flexibility to deliver value for shareholders, while still maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Shares rose 48p to 741p on the announcement.

However, industry analysts said the buyback was an attempt to soothe investor concerns about Future’s flagging share price and earnings.

Under previous chief executive Zillah Byng-Thorne, the publisher embarked on an aggressive acquisition spree that saw it buy up a host of magazine titles as well as price comparison sites including Go Compare.

The strategy was a bet that the group could use its online titles to funnel readers towards its own e-commerce and financial services brands.

During Ms Byng-Thorne tenure, Future’s share price surged to a peak of £39 in 2021, giving the company a market value of roughly £4.7bn.

However, its market capitalisation has collapsed since then to fall below £900m. The slump comes as it grapples with an advertising downturn and declining reader numbers.

Profits dropped by 18pc in the first half of the year, with earnings from its crucial US operations down 17pc.

Alex DeGroote, a media analyst, said: “Normally, companies that buy back shares are quite boring companies that generate a lot of cash and don’t know what to do with it. Not go-go media companies, not exciting growth media companies.

“The deeper story here is that this hints at a company which is in trouble.”

Mr DeGroote said Future should use its cash reserves to pay down its debt, rather than buy up shares. Net debt stood at £390m at the end of March.

Jon Steinberg, a former senior figure at Daily Mail and BuzzFeed, was brought in as Ms Byng-Thorne’s replacement in April. He has been charged with overseeing the group’s expansion in the US after snapping up titles such as Marie Claire US.

A Future spokesman said: “Whilst the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, the fundamentals of our business are strong and we are well placed to further enhance our brand leadership positions.

“Our diversification and investment in new strategic verticals, coupled with our tech stack and operating model, will create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.