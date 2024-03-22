County approves grant for downtown businesses

Mar. 22—CUMBERLAND — Several downtown businesses will get financial help to survive the ongoing construction project.

The $16 million Reimagine Cumberland renovation, led by Triton Construction, of St. Albans, West Virginia, includes new infrastructure beneath Baltimore Street and replacement of a pedestrian mall with a single-lane street for car and bicycle traffic.

The project, which started nearly a year ago and is on track to be finished this fall, has at times included street closures, and water and power outages that several merchants say hurt their business.

The Baltimore Street Grill in January posted on social media a cry for help.

"We are in danger," the post stated and detailed how the construction drastically reduced its customer volume.

"If everyone waits until the roads are done, we won't be here ... we won't survive," the restaurant's co-owner Jessica Harding said at that time and talked of her gratitude for folks who stepped up to help, including Caporale's Bakery, Schadt Plumbing & Heating, ServiceMaster Clean and many "gracious customers."

Soon after, the county commissioners, led by president Dave Caporale of Caporale's Bakery, agreed to contribute $50,000 to a grant for the downtown businesses, and created an online application process for the money.

City officials matched that amount, but some cautioned the grant wouldn't provide a long-term solution.

"Please support our businesses," Cumberland Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said in February. "The city really can't fund our way out of this."

"I conceptually disagree with it," Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said at that time and added "what these establishments need are customers."

The council only agreed to the match because money was available in the city's revolving loan fund, he said.

On Thursday, the Allegany County Board of Commissioners approved the $100,000 Downtown Cumberland Construction Impact Grant Award.

City Lights American Grill, Baltimore Street Grill, Fox And Madam, Western Maryland Music Center, Cafe Mark, M&M Bake Shop, Wheelzup Adventures, Downtown Hobbies & Toys, Ristorante Ottaviani, Fore Axes, and Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners will each get $8,545.

Jahsha Wellness Center, and Lepley Dance Studio & Tanning will each receive $3,000.

All of the recipients met the grant award criteria, county officials said.

Allegany County Senior Project Manager Nathan Price called the financial help for the merchants "a really good shot in the arm."

The construction will lead to "a fantastic project when it's completed," he said.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.