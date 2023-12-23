County clears way for companies with apprentice programs

Dec. 23—Construction and related companies that do not have a state-approved apprenticeship program are now barred from bidding on Niagara County construction projects valued at $1 million or more.

The county legislature approved a local law limiting bidding on high-value public works earlier this month. The vote in favor was unanimous.

Requiring contractors to have an apprenticeship program is a way to encourage youths entering trades, by giving them a chance to secure good employment at home, bill co-sponsor Irene Meyers, R-Porter, said.

"Pipe-fitters, electricians, plumbers, we're in a deficit of those, so we want to encourage the trades, make sure there are good jobs here," Meyers said.

Prior to the scheduling of a public hearing on the proposed law, county attorney made legislators aware of a criticism of the legislation, by reading from letters to then-New York Gov. George E. Pataki, who in 2001 ended up signing the state law that authorized municipalities to impose an apprenticeship requirement on contractors.

"Minority contractors are going to be powerless to participate in public works projects as the new mandate from the New York State Department of Labor on the proof of apprenticeship plans will create another barrier," Joerg read from one letter.

Before the vote, the proposed Niagara County law received an endorsement from John Scherrer, business manager of IBEW Local 237. The union feeds apprentices to local contractors, including minority contractors, and the law would benefit tradespeople in Niagara County, Scherrer said.

Separately, Scherrer said that contractors can sign on with IBEW and provide apprentices the opportunity to work and learn onsite while attending union-run classes at night.

"It's a great way for a young person to learn a trade and not take on a lot of debt and make a good living," Scherrer said.

IBEW is not the only organization through which a small contractor can become certified. According to Brian Michel, assistant vice president of academic affairs at Niagara County Community College, the college can assist employers looking to establish a program for even one apprentice.

"The apprenticeships, first and foremost, are housed with the Department of Labor. SUNY does partner with them on a number, if not all, of those apprentice-able topics," Michel said.

The college refers interested employers to the Department of Labor, at which point Michel said a "leap of faith" is taken as to whether the apprentice will attend school at NCCC. It's up to the employer to decide who's providing the training, a union or a company (or the college).

"Sometimes they choose us and it works out great, other times we hand them over to the DOL and we never hear back. That means one of two things," Michel said. "One is the employer went with a different training vendor, other than the college — or they might've decided to not do the program at all. They don't want the DOL to be that closely tied to what they have happening."

Ultimately, it is up to the individual student what vendor they'll utilize if they decide to undergo an apprenticeship. In Wheatfield, at the IBEW Local 237 headquarters, students undergo class hours in two programs, inside-wiring electrician and residential electrician.

Connor Prenatt, 27, a fourth-year apprentice in the inside-wiring program, said he's learning "a little about everything."

"Right now we're learning about motors. What they do, how to take them apart, troubleshooting them," he said. "It's a lot of homework."

Prenatt said he's been working with a multitude of companies while taking classes at the Local 237 hall in the evenings. Before he started learning a trade, he was a restaurant worker.

"I knew nothing about electrical going in. They're totally welcoming and it totally changed my life," he said. The union "took a real chance on me."