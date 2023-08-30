County Commission unanimously denies claim of open meetings violation

Aug. 29—The Santa Fe County Commission on Tuesday unanimously denied an allegation it violated the Open Meetings Act last year, following a recommendation of County Attorney Jeff Young.

Three county meeting agendas in May, June and July 2022 did not specify an ordinance dealing with community solar facilities also would change the definition of a commercial solar production facility. The three-word change added commercial solar facilities "may store" energy.

Ashley Schannauer, an Eldorado resident and former hearing examiner for the state Public Regulation Commission, claimed in a letter to the county the move constituted a violation.

He and more than a dozen others who spoke during public comment at the meeting said the issue is significant because they oppose a proposed Rancho Viejo solar project that fits under the commercial solar definition — in part because the facility would include lithium-ion battery storage.

Commissioner Hank Hughes said that while commissioners do not believe they violated the Open Meetings Act, "that does not mean that we're not concerned about the potential dangers posed by lithium-ion batteries, and we have procedures which we can follow to look at that issue when it comes before us."

Hughes added the county's exclusion of a mention of the change to the commercial solar facility definition in prior meetings was not purposeful or nefarious.

"I can assure everybody that there was no intent to mislead anybody," he said.

When the county was updating its community solar ordinance due to recent action by the Legislature, staff members "discovered" the definition of a community solar facility included language to include battery storage and updated the commercial solar facility definition to be consistent, Young said.

In a memo to the County Commission, Young wrote the county complied with the Open Meetings Act because meeting agendas gave clear notice the ordinance change concerned solar facilities.

Story continues

"Anyone interested in solar facilities — which increasingly include battery energy storage systems ... was thus on notice to inquire further," Young wrote.

He noted examples of agenda items considered unlawfully vague would be items such as "old business" or "new business," according to an Open Meetings Act compliance guide published by the Attorney General's Office. The county's notice was far more specific.

Young added materials attached to the agendas as well as six legal notices published in the newspaper did — contrary to the meeting agendas — state the ordinance would change the commercial solar facility definition.

Schannauer disagreed with Young's assessment in a letter, contending solar facilities that generate electricity "are completely different" from those that store it and the change "deserved more attention than to be buried in the middle of an unrelated ordinance dealing with Community Solar facilities."

Many people during the public comment portion of the meeting expressed a desire for more discussion from the county on AES Corp.'s proposed solar facility.

Joe Pringle, an Eldorado resident, called lithium-ion storage hubs "a bomb waiting to go off."

"Rather than being defensive and justifying the position of the county, I'm asking that you recognize the gravity of what we're doing here and take a step back to reevaluate what's really best for the residents of Santa Fe County," he said.