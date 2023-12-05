The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State
Ever wonder how low you could go pricewise for a home in your state? Well, in every case it depends on the county you’re in.
Leveraging the most recent data from Zillow (May 2023), GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list of counties where real estate is the least expensive on average. The study includes both the least expensive county and the least expensive county that is part of a Metro Statistical Area (MSA). For some states, this is the same county.
County figures represent the average cost of a home.
Here’s a rundown in alphabetical order.
Alabama
County with least expensive real estate: Dallas County, $64,592
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Selma): Dallas County, $64,592
Overall state home value: $211,280
Alaska
County with least expensive real estate: North Slope Borough, $203,035
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fairbanks): Fairbanks North Star Borough, $298,769
Overall state home value: $363,593
Arizona
County with least expensive real estate: Greenlee County, $116,257
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sierra Vista-Douglas): Cochise County, $238,603
Overall state home value: $423,694
Arkansas
County with least expensive real estate: Phillips County, $33,713
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Helena-West Helena): Phillips County, $33,713
Overall state home value: $185,569
California
County with least expensive real estate: Modoc County, $188,723
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Susanville): Lassen County, $234,585
Overall state home value: $754,949
Colorado
County with least expensive real estate: Bent County, $116,478
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sterling): Logan County, $256,123
Overall state home value: $562,024
Pictured: Buena Vista, Colorado
Connecticut
County with least expensive real estate: Windham County, $314,058
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Worcester): Windham County, $314,058
Overall state home value: $398,505
Pictured: Manchester, Connecticut
Delaware
County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $340,610
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Dover): Kent County, $340,610
Overall state home value: $373,034
Florida
County with least expensive real estate: Holmes County, $158,210
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Tallahassee): Gadsden County, $183,889
Overall state home value: $405,274
Georgia
County with least expensive real estate: Stewart County, $58,458
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Columbus): Stewart County, $58,458
Overall state home value: $319,128
Hawaii
County with least expensive real estate: Hawaii County, $553,976
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Hilo): Hawaii County, $553,976
Overall state home value: $964,786
Idaho
County with least expensive real estate: Lewis County, $257,214
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Pocatello): Power County, $283,130
Overall state home value: $449,201
Illinois
County with least expensive real estate: Alexander County, $32,882
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cape Girardeau): Alexander County, $32,882
Overall state home value: $251,917
Indiana
County with least expensive real estate: Vermillion County, $116,907
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Terre Haute): Vermillion County, $116,907
Overall state home value: $232,982
Iowa
County with least expensive real estate: Pocahontas County, $94,334
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fort Madison-Keokuk): Lee County, $115,072
Overall state home value: $213,205
Kansas
County with least expensive real estate: Edwards County, $70,010
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Parsons): Labette County, $84,504
Overall state home value: $223,149
Kentucky
County with least expensive real estate: Harlan County, $66,965
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Middlesborough): Bell County, $75,307
Overall state home value: $197,682
Pictured: Lexington, Kentucky
Louisiana
County with least expensive real estate: Claiborne Parish, $40,991
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minden): Webster Parish, $70,576
Overall state home value: $189,222
Pictured: Baton Rouge, La.
Maine
County with least expensive real estate: Aroostook County, $166,951
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bangor): Penobscot County, $251,707
Overall state home value: $369,280
Maryland
County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $134,120
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cumberland): Allegany County, $134,120
Overall state home value: $410,731
Massachusetts
County with least expensive real estate: Hampden County, $311,518
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Springfield): Hampden County, $311,518
Overall state home value: $599,969
Michigan
County with least expensive real estate: Luce County, $78,399
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Houghton): Houghton County, $128,100
Overall state home value: $226,907
Pictured: Lansing, Mich.
Minnesota
County with least expensive real estate: Kittson County, $105,091
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Albert Lea): Freeborn County, $173,606
Overall state home value: $331,860
Mississippi
County with least expensive real estate: Washington County, $53,091
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Greenville): Washington County, $53,091
Overall state home value: $168,513
Missouri
County with least expensive real estate: Grundy County, $63,257
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Kennett): Dunklin County, $71,319
Overall state home value: $239,561
Montana
County with least expensive real estate: Prairie County, $149,711
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Butte-Silver Bow): Silver Bow County, $270,015
Overall state home value: $454,418
Nebraska
County with least expensive real estate: Boyd County, $90,952
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sioux City): Dixon County, $161,883
Overall state home value: $254,095
Pictured: Columbus, Nebraska
Nevada
County with least expensive real estate: Mineral County, $104,924
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Elko): Eureka County, $128,242
Overall state home value: $430,483
New Hampshire
County with least expensive real estate: Coos County, $231,710
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Berlin): Coos County, $231,710
Overall state home value: $465,527
New Jersey
County with least expensive real estate: Cumberland County, $217,314
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Vineland-Bridgeton): Cumberland County, $217,314
Overall state home value: $481,873
New Mexico
County with least expensive real estate: De Baca County, $71,278
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Deming): Luna County, $121,701
Overall state home value: $289,594
New York
County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $112,489
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ogdensburg-Massena): Saint Lawrence County, $127,917
Overall state home value: $411,285
North Carolina
County with least expensive real estate: Bertie County, $41,794
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Roanoke Rapids): Halifax County, $85,467
Overall state home value: $325,573
Pictured: Asheville, N.C.
North Dakota
County with least expensive real estate: Sheridan County, $78,124
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minot): McHenry County, $110,029
Overall state home value: $253,452
Ohio
County with least expensive real estate: Meigs County, $84,847
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Portsmouth): Scioto County, $118,091
Overall state home value: $218,045
Pictured: Toledo, Ohio
Oklahoma
County with least expensive real estate: Harmon County, $42,900
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lawton): Cotton County, $95,494
Overall state home value: $199,381
Oregon
County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $179,774
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ontario): Malheur County, $278,514
Overall state home value: $506,336
Pictured: Corvallis, Oregon
Pennsylvania
County with least expensive real estate: Cameron County, $54,263
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bradford): McKean County, $78,521
Overall state home value: $255,067
Pictured: Harrisburg, Pa.
Rhode Island
County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $380,028
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Providence-Warwick): Kent County, $380,028
Overall state home value: $438,700
South Carolina
County with least expensive real estate: Dillon County, $53,035
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bennettsville): Marlboro County, $63,440
Overall state home value: $285,053
South Dakota
County with least expensive real estate: Jackson County, $106,734
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Huron): Jerauld County, $182,527
Overall state home value: $293,260
Pictured: Rapid City, S.D.
Tennessee
County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $74,540
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Union City): Obion County, $124,511
Overall state home value: $303,297
Texas
County with least expensive real estate: Hardeman County, $39,134
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Alice): Duval County, $53,866
Overall state home value: $304,261
Pictured: El Paso, Texas
Utah
County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $247,027
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Price): Carbon County, $247,027
Overall state home value: $529,447
Vermont
County with least expensive real estate: Essex County, $197,160
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Rutland): Rutland County, $269,421
Overall state home value: $347,442
Virginia
County with least expensive real estate: Lee County, $79,387
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Martinsville): Martinsville County, $85,399
Overall state home value: $376,985
Pictured: Norfolk, Va.
Washington
County with least expensive real estate: Garfield County, $214,495
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lewiston): Asotin County, $291,068
Overall state home value: $594,948
West Virginia
County with least expensive real estate: McDowell County, $25,303
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Charleston): Boone County, $83,854
Overall state home value: $154,717
Pictured: Morgantown, W.Va.
Wisconsin
County with least expensive real estate: Florence County, $141,106
County with the least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Iron Mountain): Florence County, $141,106
Overall state home value: $278,933
Pictured: Baraboo, Wis.
Wyoming
County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $212,995
County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Gillette): Weston County, $228,856
Overall state home value: $332,501
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the cheapest counties to buy a home using Zillow’s May 2023 data. For each state, GOBankingRates found (1) the cheapest county in terms of May 2023 Home Value and (2) the cheapest county within a recognized Metro Statistical Area (MSA). All data was collected and is up to date as of July 7, 2023.
