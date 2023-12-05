Advertisement
The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

J. David Herman
·11 min read

Ever wonder how low you could go pricewise for a home in your state? Well, in every case it depends on the county you’re in.

Leveraging the most recent data from Zillow (May 2023), GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list of counties where real estate is the least expensive on average. The study includes both the least expensive county and the least expensive county that is part of a Metro Statistical Area (MSA). For some states, this is the same county.

County figures represent the average cost of a home.

Here’s a rundown in alphabetical order.

Alabama

  • County with least expensive real estate: Dallas County, $64,592

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Selma): Dallas County, $64,592

  • Overall state home value: $211,280

Mikhail Varentsov / Shutterstock.com
Mikhail Varentsov / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

  • County with least expensive real estate: North Slope Borough, $203,035

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fairbanks): Fairbanks North Star Borough, $298,769

  • Overall state home value: $363,593

Arizona

  • County with least expensive real estate: Greenlee County, $116,257

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sierra Vista-Douglas): Cochise County, $238,603

  • Overall state home value: $423,694

Arkansas

  • County with least expensive real estate: Phillips County, $33,713

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Helena-West Helena): Phillips County, $33,713

  • Overall state home value: $185,569

Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com
Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com

California

  • County with least expensive real estate: Modoc County, $188,723

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Susanville): Lassen County, $234,585

  • Overall state home value: $754,949

Colorado

  • County with least expensive real estate: Bent County, $116,478

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sterling): Logan County, $256,123

  • Overall state home value: $562,024

Pictured: Buena Vista, Colorado

Pugalenthi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pugalenthi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • County with least expensive real estate: Windham County, $314,058

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Worcester): Windham County, $314,058

  • Overall state home value: $398,505

Pictured: Manchester, Connecticut

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Delaware

  • County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $340,610

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Dover): Kent County, $340,610

  • Overall state home value: $373,034

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Florida

  • County with least expensive real estate: Holmes County, $158,210

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Tallahassee): Gadsden County, $183,889

  • Overall state home value: $405,274

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

  • County with least expensive real estate: Stewart County, $58,458

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Columbus): Stewart County, $58,458

  • Overall state home value: $319,128

ejs9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ejs9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • County with least expensive real estate: Hawaii County, $553,976

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Hilo): Hawaii County, $553,976

  • Overall state home value: $964,786

B Brown / Shutterstock.com
B Brown / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • County with least expensive real estate: Lewis County, $257,214

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Pocatello): Power County, $283,130

  • Overall state home value: $449,201

pabradyphoto / iStock.com
pabradyphoto / iStock.com

Illinois

  • County with least expensive real estate: Alexander County, $32,882

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cape Girardeau): Alexander County, $32,882

  • Overall state home value: $251,917

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • County with least expensive real estate: Vermillion County, $116,907

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Terre Haute): Vermillion County, $116,907

  • Overall state home value: $232,982

Iowa

  • County with least expensive real estate: Pocahontas County, $94,334

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fort Madison-Keokuk): Lee County, $115,072

  • Overall state home value: $213,205

Kansas

  • County with least expensive real estate: Edwards County, $70,010

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Parsons): Labette County, $84,504

  • Overall state home value: $223,149

Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Kentucky

  • County with least expensive real estate: Harlan County, $66,965

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Middlesborough): Bell County, $75,307

  • Overall state home value: $197,682

Pictured: Lexington, Kentucky

Fang Deng / Shutterstock.com
Fang Deng / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

  • County with least expensive real estate: Claiborne Parish, $40,991

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minden): Webster Parish, $70,576

  • Overall state home value: $189,222

Pictured: Baton Rouge, La.

jiawangkun / Shutterstock.com
jiawangkun / Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • County with least expensive real estate: Aroostook County, $166,951

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bangor): Penobscot County, $251,707

  • Overall state home value: $369,280

Howard Jefferson / Flickr.com
Howard Jefferson / Flickr.com

Maryland

  • County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $134,120

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cumberland): Allegany County, $134,120

  • Overall state home value: $410,731

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Massachusetts

  • County with least expensive real estate: Hampden County, $311,518

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Springfield): Hampden County, $311,518

  • Overall state home value: $599,969

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Michigan

  • County with least expensive real estate: Luce County, $78,399

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Houghton): Houghton County, $128,100

  • Overall state home value: $226,907

Pictured: Lansing, Mich.

Minnesota

  • County with least expensive real estate: Kittson County, $105,091

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Albert Lea): Freeborn County, $173,606

  • Overall state home value: $331,860

Mississippi

  • County with least expensive real estate: Washington County, $53,091

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Greenville): Washington County, $53,091

  • Overall state home value: $168,513

Missouri

  • County with least expensive real estate: Grundy County, $63,257

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Kennett): Dunklin County, $71,319

  • Overall state home value: $239,561

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • County with least expensive real estate: Prairie County, $149,711

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Butte-Silver Bow): Silver Bow County, $270,015

  • Overall state home value: $454,418

duckeesue / Shutterstock.com
duckeesue / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • County with least expensive real estate: Boyd County, $90,952

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sioux City): Dixon County, $161,883

  • Overall state home value: $254,095

Pictured: Columbus, Nebraska

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • County with least expensive real estate: Mineral County, $104,924

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Elko): Eureka County, $128,242

  • Overall state home value: $430,483

Jasperdo / Flickr.com
Jasperdo / Flickr.com

New Hampshire

  • County with least expensive real estate: Coos County, $231,710

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Berlin): Coos County, $231,710

  • Overall state home value: $465,527

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • County with least expensive real estate: Cumberland County, $217,314

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Vineland-Bridgeton): Cumberland County, $217,314

  • Overall state home value: $481,873

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • County with least expensive real estate: De Baca County, $71,278

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Deming): Luna County, $121,701

  • Overall state home value: $289,594

New York

  • County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $112,489

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ogdensburg-Massena): Saint Lawrence County, $127,917

  • Overall state home value: $411,285

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • County with least expensive real estate: Bertie County, $41,794

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Roanoke Rapids): Halifax County, $85,467

  • Overall state home value: $325,573

Pictured: Asheville, N.C.

Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons
Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons

North Dakota

  • County with least expensive real estate: Sheridan County, $78,124

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minot): McHenry County, $110,029

  • Overall state home value: $253,452

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • County with least expensive real estate: Meigs County, $84,847

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Portsmouth): Scioto County, $118,091

  • Overall state home value: $218,045

Pictured: Toledo, Ohio

Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images
Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • County with least expensive real estate: Harmon County, $42,900

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lawton): Cotton County, $95,494

  • Overall state home value: $199,381

cpaulfell / Shutterstock.com
cpaulfell / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $179,774

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ontario): Malheur County, $278,514

  • Overall state home value: $506,336

Pictured: Corvallis, Oregon

Zack Frank / Shutterstock.com
Zack Frank / Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

  • County with least expensive real estate: Cameron County, $54,263

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bradford): McKean County, $78,521

  • Overall state home value: $255,067

Pictured: Harrisburg, Pa.

Rhode Island

  • County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $380,028

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Providence-Warwick): Kent County, $380,028

  • Overall state home value: $438,700

omersukrugoksu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
omersukrugoksu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • County with least expensive real estate: Dillon County, $53,035

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bennettsville): Marlboro County, $63,440

  • Overall state home value: $285,053

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • County with least expensive real estate: Jackson County, $106,734

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Huron): Jerauld County, $182,527

  • Overall state home value: $293,260

Pictured: Rapid City, S.D.

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $74,540

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Union City): Obion County, $124,511

  • Overall state home value: $303,297

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Texas

  • County with least expensive real estate: Hardeman County, $39,134

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Alice): Duval County, $53,866

  • Overall state home value: $304,261

Pictured: El Paso, Texas

Utah

  • County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $247,027

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Price): Carbon County, $247,027

  • Overall state home value: $529,447

Vermont

  • County with least expensive real estate: Essex County, $197,160

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Rutland): Rutland County, $269,421

  • Overall state home value: $347,442

Andyd / Getty Images
Andyd / Getty Images

Virginia

  • County with least expensive real estate: Lee County, $79,387

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Martinsville): Martinsville County, $85,399

  • Overall state home value: $376,985

Pictured: Norfolk, Va.

Washington

  • County with least expensive real estate: Garfield County, $214,495

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lewiston): Asotin County, $291,068

  • Overall state home value: $594,948

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • County with least expensive real estate: McDowell County, $25,303

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Charleston): Boone County, $83,854

  • Overall state home value: $154,717

Pictured: Morgantown, W.Va.

stevegeer / Getty Images
stevegeer / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • County with least expensive real estate: Florence County, $141,106

  • County with the least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Iron Mountain): Florence County, $141,106

  • Overall state home value: $278,933

Pictured: Baraboo, Wis.

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com
Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

  • County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $212,995

  • County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Gillette): Weston County, $228,856

  • Overall state home value: $332,501

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the cheapest counties to buy a home using Zillow’s May 2023 data. For each state, GOBankingRates found (1) the cheapest county in terms of May 2023 Home Value and (2) the cheapest county within a recognized Metro Statistical Area (MSA). All data was collected and is up to date as of July 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

