The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State

Ever wonder how low you could go pricewise for a home in your state? Well, in every case it depends on the county you’re in.

Leveraging the most recent data from Zillow (May 2023), GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list of counties where real estate is the least expensive on average. The study includes both the least expensive county and the least expensive county that is part of a Metro Statistical Area (MSA). For some states, this is the same county.

County figures represent the average cost of a home.

Here’s a rundown in alphabetical order.

Alabama

County with least expensive real estate: Dallas County, $64,592

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Selma): Dallas County, $64,592

Overall state home value: $211,280

Alaska

County with least expensive real estate: North Slope Borough, $203,035

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fairbanks): Fairbanks North Star Borough, $298,769

Overall state home value: $363,593

Arizona

County with least expensive real estate: Greenlee County, $116,257

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sierra Vista-Douglas): Cochise County, $238,603

Overall state home value: $423,694

Arkansas

County with least expensive real estate: Phillips County, $33,713

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Helena-West Helena): Phillips County, $33,713

Overall state home value: $185,569

California

County with least expensive real estate: Modoc County, $188,723

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Susanville): Lassen County, $234,585

Overall state home value: $754,949

Colorado

County with least expensive real estate: Bent County, $116,478

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sterling): Logan County, $256,123

Overall state home value: $562,024

Pictured: Buena Vista, Colorado

Connecticut

County with least expensive real estate: Windham County, $314,058

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Worcester): Windham County, $314,058

Overall state home value: $398,505

Pictured: Manchester, Connecticut

Delaware

County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $340,610

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Dover): Kent County, $340,610

Overall state home value: $373,034

Florida

County with least expensive real estate: Holmes County, $158,210

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Tallahassee): Gadsden County, $183,889

Overall state home value: $405,274

Georgia

County with least expensive real estate: Stewart County, $58,458

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Columbus): Stewart County, $58,458

Overall state home value: $319,128

Hawaii

County with least expensive real estate: Hawaii County, $553,976

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Hilo): Hawaii County, $553,976

Overall state home value: $964,786

Idaho

County with least expensive real estate: Lewis County, $257,214

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Pocatello): Power County, $283,130

Overall state home value: $449,201

Illinois

County with least expensive real estate: Alexander County, $32,882

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cape Girardeau): Alexander County, $32,882

Overall state home value: $251,917

Indiana

County with least expensive real estate: Vermillion County, $116,907

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Terre Haute): Vermillion County, $116,907

Overall state home value: $232,982

Iowa

County with least expensive real estate: Pocahontas County, $94,334

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Fort Madison-Keokuk): Lee County, $115,072

Overall state home value: $213,205

Kansas

County with least expensive real estate: Edwards County, $70,010

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Parsons): Labette County, $84,504

Overall state home value: $223,149

Kentucky

County with least expensive real estate: Harlan County, $66,965

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Middlesborough): Bell County, $75,307

Overall state home value: $197,682

Pictured: Lexington, Kentucky

Louisiana

County with least expensive real estate: Claiborne Parish, $40,991

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minden): Webster Parish, $70,576

Overall state home value: $189,222

Pictured: Baton Rouge, La.

Maine

County with least expensive real estate: Aroostook County, $166,951

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bangor): Penobscot County, $251,707

Overall state home value: $369,280

Maryland

County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $134,120

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Cumberland): Allegany County, $134,120

Overall state home value: $410,731

Massachusetts

County with least expensive real estate: Hampden County, $311,518

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Springfield): Hampden County, $311,518

Overall state home value: $599,969

Michigan

County with least expensive real estate: Luce County, $78,399

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Houghton): Houghton County, $128,100

Overall state home value: $226,907

Pictured: Lansing, Mich.

Minnesota

County with least expensive real estate: Kittson County, $105,091

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Albert Lea): Freeborn County, $173,606

Overall state home value: $331,860

Mississippi

County with least expensive real estate: Washington County, $53,091

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Greenville): Washington County, $53,091

Overall state home value: $168,513

Missouri

County with least expensive real estate: Grundy County, $63,257

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Kennett): Dunklin County, $71,319

Overall state home value: $239,561

Montana

County with least expensive real estate: Prairie County, $149,711

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Butte-Silver Bow): Silver Bow County, $270,015

Overall state home value: $454,418

Nebraska

County with least expensive real estate: Boyd County, $90,952

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Sioux City): Dixon County, $161,883

Overall state home value: $254,095

Pictured: Columbus, Nebraska

See: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

Nevada

County with least expensive real estate: Mineral County, $104,924

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Elko): Eureka County, $128,242

Overall state home value: $430,483

New Hampshire

County with least expensive real estate: Coos County, $231,710

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Berlin): Coos County, $231,710

Overall state home value: $465,527

New Jersey

County with least expensive real estate: Cumberland County, $217,314

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Vineland-Bridgeton): Cumberland County, $217,314

Overall state home value: $481,873

New Mexico

County with least expensive real estate: De Baca County, $71,278

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Deming): Luna County, $121,701

Overall state home value: $289,594

New York

County with least expensive real estate: Allegany County, $112,489

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ogdensburg-Massena): Saint Lawrence County, $127,917

Overall state home value: $411,285

Discover: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

North Carolina

County with least expensive real estate: Bertie County, $41,794

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Roanoke Rapids): Halifax County, $85,467

Overall state home value: $325,573

Pictured: Asheville, N.C.

North Dakota

County with least expensive real estate: Sheridan County, $78,124

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Minot): McHenry County, $110,029

Overall state home value: $253,452

Ohio

County with least expensive real estate: Meigs County, $84,847

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Portsmouth): Scioto County, $118,091

Overall state home value: $218,045

Pictured: Toledo, Ohio

Oklahoma

County with least expensive real estate: Harmon County, $42,900

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lawton): Cotton County, $95,494

Overall state home value: $199,381

Oregon

County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $179,774

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Ontario): Malheur County, $278,514

Overall state home value: $506,336

Pictured: Corvallis, Oregon

Pennsylvania

County with least expensive real estate: Cameron County, $54,263

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bradford): McKean County, $78,521

Overall state home value: $255,067

Pictured: Harrisburg, Pa.

Rhode Island

County with least expensive real estate: Kent County, $380,028

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Providence-Warwick): Kent County, $380,028

Overall state home value: $438,700

South Carolina

County with least expensive real estate: Dillon County, $53,035

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Bennettsville): Marlboro County, $63,440

Overall state home value: $285,053

South Dakota

County with least expensive real estate: Jackson County, $106,734

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Huron): Jerauld County, $182,527

Overall state home value: $293,260

Pictured: Rapid City, S.D.

Tennessee

County with least expensive real estate: Lake County, $74,540

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Union City): Obion County, $124,511

Overall state home value: $303,297

Texas

County with least expensive real estate: Hardeman County, $39,134

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Alice): Duval County, $53,866

Overall state home value: $304,261

Pictured: El Paso, Texas

Utah

County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $247,027

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Price): Carbon County, $247,027

Overall state home value: $529,447

Vermont

County with least expensive real estate: Essex County, $197,160

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Rutland): Rutland County, $269,421

Overall state home value: $347,442

Virginia

County with least expensive real estate: Lee County, $79,387

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Martinsville): Martinsville County, $85,399

Overall state home value: $376,985

Pictured: Norfolk, Va.

Washington

County with least expensive real estate: Garfield County, $214,495

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Lewiston): Asotin County, $291,068

Overall state home value: $594,948

West Virginia

County with least expensive real estate: McDowell County, $25,303

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Charleston): Boone County, $83,854

Overall state home value: $154,717

Pictured: Morgantown, W.Va.

Wisconsin

County with least expensive real estate: Florence County, $141,106

County with the least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Iron Mountain): Florence County, $141,106

Overall state home value: $278,933

Pictured: Baraboo, Wis.

Wyoming

County with least expensive real estate: Carbon County, $212,995

County with least expensive real estate with an associated MSA (Gillette): Weston County, $228,856

Overall state home value: $332,501

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the cheapest counties to buy a home using Zillow’s May 2023 data. For each state, GOBankingRates found (1) the cheapest county in terms of May 2023 Home Value and (2) the cheapest county within a recognized Metro Statistical Area (MSA). All data was collected and is up to date as of July 7, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The County With the Most Affordable Real Estate in Every State