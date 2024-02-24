County National Bank announces recent employee promotions

HILLSDALE — Two employees with County National Bank were recently promoted, according to a news release from the locally owned and operated community bank based in Hillsdale.

Delesha Padula and Amber Kohler are the two recent promotions at CNB, as announced by County National Bank President and CEO Joseph Williams.

Padula was promoted to vice president, director of operations; and Kohler was promoted to vice president, bank operations officer.

“I am extremely proud of Delesha and Amber. Their leadership and commitment to CNB is greatly appreciated. They make everyone at CNB better because of their remarkable servant leadership,” Williams said.

Delesha Padula

Padula joined County National Bank in May 2017 as the branch manager in Hillsdale. She moved into the consumer lending department in September 2020 as a consumer loan officer and was then promoted to AVP-retail lending officer in November 2022.

Padula is a Hillsdale County native and serves as a member of the Jonesville City Council, where she is the council’s Mayor Pro Tem.

“She gives back to the community through volunteer work with the Hillsdale Business Association, Junior Achievement and the Hillsdale American Legion,” the release said.

Amber Kohler

Kohler joined CNB as a part-time proof operator in 1996. She has since transitioned into many roles throughout the bank in data processing, client services, electronic banking and ATM operations. She and her husband, Patrick, own and operate Kohler Farms in Jerome.

“She is also an active member in the community through her service with Hillsdale Kiwanis Club and as the president of the Hillsdale County Farm Bureau,” the release said.

County National Bank has been serving the southern Michigan community since 1934. It offers a comprehensive range of banking services including personal and business banking, wealth management, mortgage lending and more to the counties of Hillsdale, Lenawee, Calhoun and Jackson.

Details about CNB locations and hours can be found online at cnbb.bank. There are CNB locations and ATMS in Adrian, Hanover, Hillsdale, Homer, Hudson, Jackson, Jonesville, Litchfield, Somerset Center, Spring Arbor, Tecumseh and Portage.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: County National Bank announces recent employee promotions