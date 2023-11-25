County National Bank announces new Wealth Management Office

HILLSDALE — County National Bank announced Nov. 9 the relocation of its Lewis Street drive-thru banking services and the opening of a new Wealth Management office in Hillsdale.

The current drive-thru location at 150 Lewis Street will be relocated to 1 West Carleton Road, at the corner of Carleton and West Street. The new Wealth Management offices will be based at the same location. Services will be available at this location beginning Dec. 4, 2023.

This move reflects County National Bank's commitment to providing convenient and comprehensive services to its clients. In addition to drive-thru banking services that clients already rely on, the new location will also offer in-person Wealth Management services and an ATM, less than a mile away from the current Lewis Street drive-thru location.

County National Bank has opened a new wealth management office in Hillsdale.

"County National Bank has always been dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our clients," said Joe Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank. "Relocating our drive-thru banking services and opening a new Wealth Management office in Hillsdale enables us to better serve our clients, providing them with convenient access to a variety of financial services under one roof."

The new Wealth Management office will offer a range of personalized services to help clients achieve their financial goals. County National Bank's team of experienced financial advisors will be available to provide guidance on investments, retirement planning, estate planning, and more.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

"We are excited to offer our clients a dedicated Wealth Management office in Hillsdale," said Christopher Phillips, SVP – Senior Wealth Management Officer at County National Bank. "By providing in-person consultations and personalized financial solutions, we aim to empower our clients to make informed decisions and create a secure financial future."

Story continues

County National Bank will be hosting an open house celebration in early 2024 to mark the opening of the new location. Details about the event will be shared with the community soon, offering an opportunity for clients and community members to tour the new facility, meet the Wealth Management team, and learn more about the services available.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: County National Bank announces new Wealth Management Office