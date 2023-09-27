'It's a nightmare right now': Border truck traffic problems put Tornillo port on map

El Paso County officials hope the cargo truck bottlenecks plaguing the important El Paso-Juárez cross-border trade corridor will keep the Tornillo port of entry in rural, far East El Paso County in the limelight.

The 7-year-old port, built with millions of dollars of county and federal funds, has gone from a hardly-used bridge for commercial trucks to a busy one in a matter of days, with about 300 northbound trucks crossing daily since late last week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials last week temporarily closed the Bridge of Americas port in South-Central El Paso to cargo trucks so customs agents can process the recent influx of immigrants. Its daily traffic of about 500 northbound trucks shifted to the El Paso area's three other ports, including Tornillo.

That allowed the county to "showcase what can happen at this incredible (Tornillo) bridge," County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said at a Tuesday news conference at the port.

He and other county officials touted what he called the most technologically advanced port in this area. It could bring the county millions of dollars in tolls annually if the flow of trucks remains.

However, the Texas Department of Public Safety is spoiling the county's heyday.

Texas DPS inspections stall crossings

The DPS recently began enhanced safety inspections of every truck crossing the Tornillo port, bringing its truck traffic to a standstill at times. One truck driver in a long truck line Tuesday afternoon told the El Paso Times that he'd been waiting hours for his truck to be inspected by the DPS outside the Tornillo port.

The DPS checks come after trucks have already passed through the CBP's high-tech inspections at the port.

County Commissioner David Stout said DPS officers were sitting in their vehicles early Tuesday afternoon just outside the Tornillo port, with a long line of trucks behind them, "doing absolutely nothing except for ruining our opportunity."

After almost three hours of little movement, the El Paso Times observed DPS agents finally conducting inspections on a handful of trucks outside the Tornillo port just before 2 p.m., Tuesday.

The DPS also recently renewed enhanced truck inspections at the El Paso Lower Valley's Ysleta-Zaragoza port, which has seen northbound truck crossings decline from about 2,500 trucks per day to about 600 trucks per day since the DPS inspections began, CBP data show.

At the same time, northbound truck crossings at the tiny Santa Teresa, New Mexico port, near El Paso's west city limits, have skyrocketed from 700 trucks daily to about 1,250 trucks daily.

Samaniego said he knows of no immigrants or drugs being found in truck trailers inspected by the DPS.

"It's a political, very aggressive move against what we are trying to accomplish," Samaniego said of the DPS inspections.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hurting the Texas economy by allowing the DPS inspections to slow cross-border trade, Samaniego said.

Juárez factories halt production because of shipping woes

He pointed to the recent temporary production shutdowns at three Juárez factories as further signs that the truck bottlenecks are hurting this area's economy.

Canada-based BRP Inc., manufacturer of recreational land and water vehicles, suspended production Monday and Tuesday at its three Juárez factories because of a significant reduction in the number of recreational vehicles it can export daily from the plants, according to a company statement.

The two-day production suspension was designed "to allow our exports to stabilize and relieve the capacity of our shipyards," the statement reads. "We will continue to monitor the situation."

BRP's three factories employ about 9,000 people, who continued to be paid during the suspension, a spokesperson said in an email.

Jose Guzman, regional director for Aries Worldwide Logistics, said the company's warehouse near the El Paso airport and its newest one in Santa Teresa are full because of the truck crossing problems. That makes the company money, "but sooner or later we won't be able to bring in more trailers" with products from Juárez factories and raw materials to be shipped to the Mexico factories, he said.

"It's a nightmare right now," Guzman said Monday afternoon. "I receive calls every day from maquilas (Juárez factories), and they are struggling a lot."

Aries, which coordinates truck shipping for Juárez plants, began sending some trucks to Tornillo, but it's not been a good option because it's a long way to Juárez factories and its El Paso and Santa Teresa warehouses, he said. The long distance has kept companies from using the port, county officials said.

El Paso County to get traffic study, Tornillo plan

Trucks have to travel in Mexico from Juárez to the Tornillo port on a road that's not in good condition, but Mexican officials are looking at building a new one, County Commissioner Iliana Holguin said. Mexico recently opened the Samalayuca toll road connecting the Tornillo port to northern Chihuahua state.

CBP reopened the Tornillo port in early August to commercial traffic after the Mexican toll road was completed. It suspended truck inspections at the port in 2017 because of little traffic.

The county has commissioned a transportation study in hopes of proving the Tornillo port is cost competitive with other ports, a county official said. It also plans to have a master plan done next year of the mostly agricultural area around the port to try to draw development and make the port more attractive for truck shipping, Holguin said.

