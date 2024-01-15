County opens pre-application process for home repair grants

Jan. 15—An online pre-application process opens today for a new countywide housing rehabilitation program in Crawford County.

Through its new Whole Home Repair Program, the county wants to build up the affordable housing stock in the county as well as help train workers in the construction trades.

The program will provide a grant of up to $24,999 to repair a home or make or improve handicapped accessibility to income eligible homeowners.

It will use federal Housing and Urban Development household income guidelines.

For a one-person household, total maximum household income is $43,250; for a two-person household, $49,400; for a three-person household, $55,600; and for a four-person household, $61,750. For each additional person in a household, add $4,950.

In addition:

—The home must be owned by the homeowner at the time of application and the applicant's primary residence;

—All property taxes are up-to-date or a repayment plan has been entered into and is being followed by the homeowner;

—The property owner has home insurance on home; and

—The home is affixed to a permanent foundation or basement. Mobile homes are not eligible.

Once a preliminary screening application is submitted, the information will be placed on a first-come, first-served waiting list.

Planning staff then will coordinate with an applicant about required paperwork for a formal financial application. Applicants then will have 30 days to compile and complete information for the formal financial application.

If approved, home repair work that is eligible includes: roof repairs or replacement; foundation or structural repairs; electrical, plumbing, sewage and water repairs; furnace or water heater replacement; brick or siding repair or replacement; handicapped conversions or enhancements; and asbestos, lead or mold removal.

The county was awarded $1.1 million from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's new Whole Home Repairs Program.

The state funding amount includes $350,000 that must be used toward workforce development for on-the-job training or apprenticeships in construction-related jobs.

The state's funding of the program is part of Pennsylvania's American Rescue Plan Act money.

In addition, the county is putting $1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act money toward the program in the second phase of the project, according to Zach Norwood, the county's planning director.

"We anticipate doing more than 30 housing units initially with the state's funding," he said.

"We also have 10 spots for construction related job training," Norwood added. "We're working with the Crawford County Career and Technical Center and already have seven of the 10 spots filled by students."

Complete details about pre-qualification and other requirements are available online at crawfordcountypa.net/planning, which is the Crawford County Planning Office's home page at the county's website.

An in-person presentation will be scheduled Feb. 14 by the office at the county courthouse in Meadville.

More information: Contact Caleb Thayer at (814) 333-7341 or by email at cthayer@co.crawford.pa.us.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.