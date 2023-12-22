County partners with Discover Downstate Illinois tourism bureau

Dec. 21—Effingham County officials want to promote tourism and local businesses by teaming up with a regional tourism bureau that already represents several surrounding counties, including Clay, Cumberland and Fayette County.

During the board's regular meeting Monday, members voted unanimously to submit a letter certifying Discover Downstate Illinois as the county's tourism bureau which, according to Effingham County Board Vice Chairman Dave Campbell, won't conflict with the city of Effingham's existing tourism bureau as the organization will promote events and attractions outside of the city.

"There's a lot of good things they could do for Effingham County," Campbell said.

Discover Downstate Illinois Sales and Marketing Director Christine Orr said the organization covers an "enormous area" that includes about 20 counties in the region, and she explained that it utilizes funds it receives through the state of Illinois' Local Tourism and Convention Bureau Grant Program which is funded by hotel-motel tax funds.

"Most of our communities are rural in nature," Orr said. "And we are to use that grant to promote tourism within our community. There is no financial commitment to join our bureau."

To better illustrate exactly what it is that the organization does, Orr referenced its work in promoting the Olde Tyme Christmas event in Vandalia and said that they often use videos to promote events.

Orr also said that the chairman of the board, Josh Douthit, will have to appoint two county residents to represent the county on the organization's board. One of these members will be a county representative while the other will have to be the representative of a local business that is involved in the local tourism industry.

Also during the meeting, board members voted 6-2 to renew its Capital Investor Catalyst Membership with the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce for 2024 which will cost $3,090.

The board voted to increase its contribution to the Chamber earlier this year, bringing it to its current membership level.

Effingham County Board members Sandra Gillet and Jeremy Deters voted against the motion to renew the board's membership after Gillet raised questions regarding the "exact benefits" of the membership.

"I would just like to explore a little bit more what we are getting out of that as a board," Gillet said.

In response, Board Chairman Douthit told Gillet that the Chamber benefits the county by promoting local businesses and economic growth.

"It also opens up the availability for all employees to attend, be a part of, or participate in any Chamber function whatsoever, so it's not just the board members that benefit from that," Douthit said.

Additionally, the board's membership also allows it to advertise and share important information with residents through the Chamber.

In other matters, the board listened to a brief presentation from Effingham Regional Career Academy (ERCA) Facilitator Cassandra Carpenter and ERCA student Bryce Worman, who thanked the board for their support.

Earlier this year, the board approved $17,000 for tuition and other similar fees for ERCA students for the fall of 2023.

"I just wanted to say thank you to the board for giving these students the opportunity to be in my class and the experiences they gained from this," Carpenter said.

Carpenter noted that 27 area businesses have been assisting with ERCA programs, and Worman, who attends Dieterich High School, told board members that he appreciated the opportunity the ERCA gave him to visit some of them.

"It was an honor, and I recommend it to all sorts of students," Worman said.

Meanwhile, Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns told the board that his department's new therapy dog, K-9 Deputy Dale, has been a "huge hit" with county employees, including the dog's handler, Alex Ritz, who works as a school resource officer.

He said the dog has been particularly helpful in dealing with cases involving young children.

"I didn't, at that time, see the great benefit of it, but I did see it when we had a trial," Kuhns said. "It was a night and day difference."

Kuhns also noted that his department is conducting testing for deputies on Feb. 1.

"It's getting harder every year to attract good employees," Kuhns said.

During another report to the board, Effingham County State's Attorney Aaron Jones said he recently listened to a panel discussion with several other state's attorneys who have been communicating with state legislators regarding potential amendments to the SAFE-T Act.

"I do expect, as I've said before, that there will be some trailer bills and amendments coming down with some of the issues we're dealing with," Jones said.

Jones noted that he's still not sure when these amendments will be brought forth or what they will include.

In another announcement, Effingham County Board Administrator Angie Thompson said videos of county board meetings will now be available on YouTube.

"And we are hoping to start some live streaming when we get enough subscribers, so check us out," Thompson said.

Additionally, she said the county currently has about $24,000 in its revolving loan fund.

"We're sitting on some money we'd love to loan," Campbell said.

Also during the meeting, the board continued its discussion of a potential contract with Centrica Business Solutions for the instillation of new windows and a solar Unit at the Effingham County Office Building.

Board members agreed to wait to learn more about the building's specific needs, particularly which windows in the building need to be replaced the most, before moving forward with any agreement for the energy saving project.

"I tend to agree with Norbert and Doug," Douthit said regarding Effingham County Board members Norbert Soltwedel and Doug McCain. "If we're going to spend a half a million dollars, or thereabouts, we're going to need all the information."

The Effingham County Building and Grounds Committee will further address the matter during its upcoming meeting in January.

In other matters, the board:

—Approved schedules for board committees for 2024.

—Approved the disbursement of up to $3,600 in ARPA funding for the Effingham Childcare Gap Scholarship.

—Approved the disbursement of $15,000 to Effingham County Senior Services.

—Approved an amended salary schedule for the 2024 fiscal year.

—Approved the purchase of the SHRM Handbook Builder Program for an annual cost of $400.

—Approved the addition of the Illinois Paid Leave for All Workers Act to the county's employee handbook.

—Approved an additional personal day for full-time county employees.

—Approved several amendments to the county's employee handbook regarding policies on alcohol and drug abuse, part-time employees, overtime compensation, the Victims' Economic Security and Safety Act, sick leave and insurance.

—Approved decennial committee reports from Mason Township and Teutopolis Township.

—Approved the appointment of Norma Lansing and Ed Hoopingarner to the Effingham County Economic Development Advisory Board for terms lasting from Dec. 18, 2023 until Nov. 30, 2025.

—Approved the appointment of Todd Hull to the Effingham County Economic Development Advisory Board for a term lasting from Dec. 18, 2023 until Nov. 30, 2024.

—Approved the appointment of Betsy Scott to the Effingham County 708 Board for a term lasting from Jan. 1, 2024 until Dec. 31, 2028.

—Approved the appointment of Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland to the Effingham County 911 Board for a term lasting from Dec. 18, 2023 until Nov. 30, 2026.

—Approved an Illinois Department of Transportation review audit for the county.

