U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,741.69
    -7.94 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,362.91
    -153.83 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,840.40
    +31.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.91
    -2.69 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.79
    +1.86 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -19.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.35 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4330
    +0.0670 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    -0.0141 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9550
    +0.5490 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,679.38
    -623.84 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.00
    +13.75 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

All County Paving Appoints Randy Winters as New Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M Asphalt Maintenance Inc., dba All County Paving, a leading provider of pavement management solutions, announced today that Randy Winters has been appointed as the new CFO of the company.

Randy joins All County Paving with years of successful experience in manufacturing, process improvement, and financial reporting. Randy is a team player that is creative at developing solutions and strategies to increase revenue in all departments, with a proven track record.

"After an extensive search, we were fortunate to locate Randy Winters, who brings a wealth of knowledge from a variety of Industries, said Jeff Roberts, All County Paving CEO. "After a year of unprecedented growth and expansion, we are looking at Randy Winters to provide a new level of leadership and direction as we move the company forward in areas of acquisition and growth. We expect the immediate impact of his knowledge and experience to positively affect all areas of our organization from both the internal and external aspects."

"We are excited to have Randy join Team ACP as our new CFO," said Ken Goldberg, All County Paving President. "With his extensive financial background at KPMG, we know that Randy will bring great achievements to our fast-growing, high-paced organization."

"Randy is a great fit for the future of All County Paving.", said Jeff Cohen, Vice-President. "He has the knowledge, experience, work ethic, and drive needed to be successful in our industry."

All County Paving is a licensed, bonded, FDOT Certified General Contractor Providing pavement maintenance solutions for our customers. All County has been in business for over 30 years and has grown to a team of almost 200 employees that services customers all over the country.

Our mission and priorities are clear: We want to provide our clients with the absolute best results based on their needs, both immediate and long-term. We will work with you to help you understand what will best protect your valuable assets. We strive to be fair and honest, provide a correct scope of work, complete the job on time and within budget, and we will ALWAYS do the right thing by you. That's our promise and commitment … from our family to yours.

Media Contact:
Aleksandra Kaczmarczyk
Business Development akaczmarczyk@allcountypaving.com
561.232.8607

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-county-paving-appoints-randy-winters-as-new-chief-financial-officer-301567067.html

SOURCE All County Paving

Recommended Stories

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Raytheon's Collins Aerospace unveils latest piece of $45M expansion at Monroe campus

    Collins Aerospace has opened a new additive manufacturing center and expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at the company's Monroe campus. The company has completed $45 million worth of expansions there in recent years.

  • Aluminum Deals on Hold Show Growing Concerns Over Price Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Annual US aluminum sales contract talks are starting later than usual this year as buyers hold off in the hope that further price declines will enable to them to get better terms.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • Exclusive-Germany's refinery dilemma tests Russian oil ban resolve

    Germany is struggling to find a way to wrest control of a Russian-owned refinery that supplies most of Berlin's fuel, four people close to the matter said, fearing retaliation by Moscow if the site is nationalised and as Western firms hesitate to step in. The PCK refinery in Schwedt, majority-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is testing Germany's resolve to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year under fresh European sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The landlocked refinery is the source of 90% of Berlin's fuel and has received all its crude from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline since the plant was built in the 1960s.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Brace for Fed: Markets WrapBitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs

  • Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy

    Workers spend decades saving for retirement, building a nest egg they hope will sustain them when the time comes to retire. But saving your money is just one part of the puzzle that is retirement planning. A financial advisor can … Continue reading → The post Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Credit Suisse Banker Exits Over Unauthorized Message App Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s former global head of equity capital markets syndicate was removed from his position after being found to have used unauthorized messaging services when communicating with clients, according to a person familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stoc

  • Successful startup founders engage with up-and-comers over dinner to ‘turn Orlando’s potential into reality’

    One report found companies are more likely to scale if they’re connected to more experienced entrepreneurs.

  • Howard Schultz wants Starbucks workers back in the office

    The 68-year-old interim CEO said he's "old school" and has tried to set an example by routinely working from the company's Sodo headquarters.

  • CVS subsidiary closing plant in Colonie and laying off 70 workers

    The plant is for the company Coram, a CVS Caremark subsidiary that provides home infusion and tube feeding therapy services. CVS Caremark is the prescription benefit management subsidiary of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS). The operation, at 12 Jupiter Lane, is closing on September 18 for economic reasons, according to a notice the company filed with the New York State Department of Labor.

  • Oil prices gain as output disruptions in Libya tighten global supplies

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, finding support as supply disruptions in Libya contribute to expectations for tighter global crude supplies.

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek Supported Peter Rice. Until He Didn’t.

    The decision by Mr. Chapek to fire Mr. Rice from his position as head of the company’s General Entertainment Content unit last week had been under consideration for months, say people familiar with the matter.

  • How should companies atone for their ties to slavery? This financial giant sets a good example, expert says

    'The moral tenor of our times has changed. Where do you want to be in it?' says Sarah Federman, an expert on the role of businesses in mass atrocities.

  • BP’s Oil Sands Exit May Not Be the Last as Big Oil Revises Image

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc has become the latest international oil company to exit Canada’s high carbon-emitting oil sands -- but it almost certainly won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines deemed effective for kids under 5

    The FDA announced that COVID vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna were effective in children under the age of 5, signaling good news for approval.

  • Germany to Lend Up to $10.4 Billion to Save Ex-Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government will lend as much as 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) to rescue a former arm of Gazprom PJSC that was brought under the control of the country’s energy regulator in April, according to people familiar with the plan.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Bra

  • JPMorgan wins London oil trial in which Nigeria sought $1.7 billion

    LONDON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase has won a London High Court battle against Nigeria, which was seeking $1.7 billion in damages over the U.S. bank's role in a disputed 2011 oilfield deal. JPMorgan said the judgment reflected its commitment to acting with high professional standards everywhere it operates, while Nigeria said it was disappointed and would review the judgment carefully before considering its next steps. The civil case, which was heard earlier this year, relates to the purchase by Shell and Eni of Nigeria's OPL 245 offshore oilfield.

  • U.S. government investigates Trump DWAC deal, Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels team up for new drink

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss federal securities regulators expanding their investigation into former president Donald Trump’s DWAC deal, Google suspending its engineer for its AI chatbot, and Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels teaming up for a new drink.