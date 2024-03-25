County schools compete in business competition

Mar. 25—ASHTABULA — Area high school students spent Friday morning learning the challenges of running a business during a business competition at Kent State Ashtabula.

The event, entitled JA Titan, is sponsored by Junior Achievement to help encourage high school students to be entrepreneurs. A computer simulation of a telephone company is used to help students see what it is like to be a business owner.

A team from A-Tech took home the grand prize and other teams also received cash prizes.

The winning A-Tech team took home $500 for each student who participated, which included Nathan Wells, T.J. McCoy and Aaron Erler. Erler said he learned a lot during the competition and plans to use the $500 towards his college education next year at Kent State University main campus.

Students from four area high schools, Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus, Conneaut, Jefferson and Grand Valley participated in the Friday event, and Pymatuning Valley took part in a separate competition last week at Youngstown State University.

Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio Program and Special Events Manager Kristen Taylor said this was the seventh competition held in Ashtabula county and the 15th in at Youngstown State University. She said the competition encourages entrepreneurship and cooperation between students.

She said the "hands-on" exercise helps students get the feel for what it is like to run their own business in a simulated changing economic experience.

The JA office covers Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

Taylor said she sends information to all the area high schools, and they decide if they want to participate. She said the students receive instructions related to the competition and are able to prepare ahead of time.

Michael Barney, a teacher at Jefferson Area High School, said he chose three juniors so they could get the experience and come back next year to compete at a high level.

Jefferson junior Anthony Covetta said his team practiced after school every other day.

Story continues

"I like the group working together as a team," he said.

Brad Dawson, a financial literacy and computer technology teacher at Grand Valley, brought four teams to the event. "I think it [the competition] was really well done," he said.

A-Tech Informational Technology Instructor Ryan Geho said his students are able to do some practicing during school. He said the competition fits into the basic culture and concepts he teaches in class.

A Pymatuning Valley team finished second at the Youngstown State competition, earning $250 each for Jenna Dory, Gabby Farmer and Brianna Farmer.

Two other Lakers teams also won prizes with Samuel Beck and Dominic Dean earning a $50 gift card in the highest profit category.

Mia Nappi, Mariah Sharpe and Caleb DeMoss won a $50 gift card in the corporate social responsibility category.