County set to update 911 sign cost

Dec. 5—After determining all the factors of the cost of a 911 address sign, Union County Board of Supervisors will hold a public meeting Dec. 18 to update the county's related ordinance.

Earlier this year, the county was informed of the plan to have 911 address signs installed for a certain number of the wind turbines located in the northwest portion of the county. But how much each sign costs was not completely known. After further research, the prices were discussed Monday.

Based on recent prices, the sign itself, or the placard, is $19.20. The post is $10.75 and each number is 80 cents each for a total of $35.55. With secondary roads installing the sign, the hourly labor wage is at least $60.86. All structures are required to have a 911 address to better prepare first-responder services if needed for emergencies.

In other county news...

Connie Kerrigan was appointed to replace Vanita Moberg on the county compensation board to represent the supervisors. Moberg has resigned. The board is scheduled to meet Dec. 13.

Supervisors approved various budget amendments and appropriations. The list includes $60,000 as a pass through Home Care Aid grant; $5,000 for 911 signs; $9,000 for a vehicle for conservation department and $1,030,000 for the communication towers bond.