Coupa Named a 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Challenger for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that – for the first time – it has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.1 The report evaluated 22 vendors across two dimensions of evaluation criteria and positioned Coupa in the Challengers quadrant for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)
Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

In addition to being named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Coupa has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites six consecutive times.2

With disruptions happening across the global supply chain, businesses are constantly looking for ways to assess alternatives quickly and balance trade-offs to achieve desired business results.

"Supply chain resilience is mission critical for every business. We think this recognition from Gartner underscores our effort in helping customers through this complex and dynamic environment," said Raja Hammoud, executive vice president of products at Coupa. "Working closely with our customers, we're rapidly co-creating solutions to mitigate supply chain risk by combining AI with community data from more than $3 trillion in global business spend."

COVID-19 has made evident the crippling weaknesses inherent in legacy approaches to supply chain planning and processes. Today, companies need to transform their entire business spend management operation, from planning and sourcing to purchasing and distribution, all with an eye toward increasing both value and purpose.

"Coupa has been a tremendous partner in enabling us to build a more resilient and agile supply chain. Through the successful use of Coupa Supply Chain Design & Planning and other Coupa solutions, we are accelerating our journey toward a more sustainable supply model – in addition to making our supply chain more cost-effective!" said Nicolas Frasquet, executive director - Corporate Procurement at Belcorp.

From the out of stock commodity items like paper products and canned goods to supply shortages and factory shutdowns, many businesses are enduring what is perhaps the most challenging single event in the collective memory. As businesses continue working toward a normal state of operations, many business leaders are reassessing and rethinking their approach to risk – especially across the supply chain, where proper preparation can go a long way to mitigating and overcoming a disruptive event. Coupa Supply Chain solutions equip businesses to understand and prepare for any risk scenario, giving them flexibility and readiness to weather disruptions.

Stay tuned for a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning here. Get started with Coupa today; visit coupa.com.

Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Coupa Software
Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more, visit coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning, By Amber Salley, Tim Payne, Pia Orup Lund, Janet Suleski, Published 16 May 2022.
2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, By Kaitlynn Sommers, William McNeill, Micky Keck, Patrick Connaughton, Published 25 October 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-named-a-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-challenger-for-supply-chain-planning-solutions-301550425.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

