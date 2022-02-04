U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.94
    +34.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,143.45
    +32.29 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.63
    +245.82 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.47
    +6.44 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.66
    +2.39 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9210
    +0.0940 (+5.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2280
    +0.2670 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,402.15
    +3,612.62 (+9.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.33
    +70.36 (+8.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Coupa Software Announces Date of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

·1 min read
In this article:
  • COUP

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)
Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at the Coupa Investor Relations website (http://investors.coupa.com). A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the completion of the conference call. The earnings release will be accessible at the Coupa Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

About Coupa Software
Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-software-announces-date-of-fiscal-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-conference-call-301475810.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

