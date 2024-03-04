Coupang, Inc.'s (NYSE:CPNG) large institutional owners must be happy as stock continues to impress, up 16% over the past week

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Coupang's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

53% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Recent sales by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 55% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Last week’s 16% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. One-year return to shareholders is currently 32% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Coupang.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Coupang?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Coupang does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Coupang's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Coupang. Our data shows that SoftBank Investment Advisers (UK) Limited is the largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. With 9.7% and 8.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Bom Suk Kim and Baillie Gifford & Co. are the second and third largest shareholders. Bom Suk Kim, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Coupang

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Coupang, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$3.4b. Most would say this shows a good alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in Coupang. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 22%, private equity firms could influence the Coupang board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Coupang better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Coupang you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

