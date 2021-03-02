U.S. markets open in 6 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.50
    -14.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,416.00
    -93.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,226.25
    -53.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.80
    -15.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.98
    -0.66 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.10
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    -0.43 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2018
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.35
    -4.60 (-16.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    -0.0042 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8610
    +0.1310 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,711.58
    +2,411.43 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.24
    -10.41 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,588.53
    +105.10 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Coupang may raise up to $3.6 billion in its IPO, at a potential valuation of $51 billion

Catherine Shu
·1 min read

According to an amended S-1 filing, South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang expects to price its initial public offering between $27 to $30 per share, potentially raising up to $3.6 billion. After the IPO, Coupang will have a total of 1.7 billion shares outstanding, including Class A and Class B. This means the means the pricing would give Coupang a potential market capitalization between $46 billion to $51 billion, a huge increase over the $9 billion valuation it reached after its last funding round in 2018, led by SoftBank Vision Fund.

Coupang and some of its existing shareholders will offer a total of 120 million shares during the IPO.

Korean e-commerce firm Coupang raises $2 billion from SoftBank’s Vision Fund

If Coupang’s IPO is successful, it would be a huge win for SoftBank Vision Fund, which will own 36.8% of its Class A shares after the listing.

Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, Coupang is known for its ultra-speedy deliveries and is now the largest e-commerce company in South Korea, according to Euromonitor. According to the filing, Kim will hold 76.7% of voting power after the listing, while SoftBank Vision Fund will hold about 8.6%. Other investors that currently own 5% or more of Coupang’s shares include Greenoaks Capital Partners, Maverick Holdings, Rose Park Advisors, BlackRock and Ridd Investments.

Coupang filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange last month, under the symbol CPNG. Based on Bloomberg data, Coupang’s listing will be the fourth-biggest by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange, and the largest since Alibaba’s $25 billion IPO in 2014.

Coupang files for mega US IPO

Recommended Stories

  • London Gets Its First Europe IPO This Year With Trustpilot

    (Bloomberg) -- Trustpilot, a Denmark-based online platform for consumer reviews, plans an initial public offering in London, boosting the city’s image as a hotspot for listings in Europe.At least 25% of its shares will be available for trading and the company expects to be eligible for FTSE U.K. indexes, it said in a statement Monday. The IPO would raise about $50 million to fund growth and repay debt, and allow existing shareholders to sell shares. Trustpilot is seeking a valuation of around 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) in the IPO, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.Trustpilot, which is based in Copenhagen, would rank as the first large company from the European Union to tap the London stock market this year, showing that the city is still attractive to foreign listings after Brexit.The U.K. left the EU without an agreement about financial services regulation, causing stock volumes to shift to exchanges on the continent. However, London’s deep pool of capital continues to be a big draw for companies looking to go public.Trustpilot considered other venues, but “on balance, London was the natural choice,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Holten Muhlmann said in an interview. “There’s a really strong emerging tech scene in the City, it has a lot of liquidity and it’s one of the more important markets for us; we are a very well-known brand in the U.K. and the IPO will help us further accelerate that position.”‘Moving Online’The U.K. IPO market is off to its strongest start since 2008, with the likes of bootmaker Dr. Martens listing in London, while food-delivery startup Deliveroo is expected to lay out plans for an IPO in the coming weeks. The city also continues to attract foreign issuers from further out: Fix Price, Russia’s biggest dollar-store retailer, said on Monday it was seeking to raise as much as $1.9 billion in an IPO.Trustpilot is one of several firms trying to cash in on an acceleration in online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic. Poland’s InPost SA, which operates automated parcel lockers for deliveries, listed in Amsterdam late January, while online greeting-card and gifting platform Moonpig Group Plc listed in London last month.“The entire economy is moving online,” Muhlmann said. “In the long term, the number of people using Trustpilot will be in the billions, and the businesses using Trustpilot to signify they are trusted will be in the millions.”Improving AlgorithmsTrustpilot had hosted 120 million reviews by the end of 2020. It makes money by selling subscriptions to businesses, which can use consumer reviews in their marketing materials and directly engage with customers on the platform.Revenue has risen 59% since 2018, totaling $102 million last year. As of end-December, it had more than 19,500 subscribers. The company, which was launched in 2007, has more than 700 employees in eight offices around the world, according to its website.Part of the IPO proceeds will go toward improving algorithms to detect fake reviews and part toward expanding in markets such as the U.S. as well as Europe, Muhlmann said. The company removed 2.2 million reviews in 2020, the majority through its automated fraud detection software. Reviews on Trustpilot are also screened by a team of people.Morgan Stanley & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co, are joint sponsors and global coordinators. Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and Danske Bank A/S are joint bookrunners.(Updates with Fix Price listing in sixth paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the number of reviews in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Klarna confirms new $31B valuation

    Klarna, the Swedish buy now, pay later behemoth and upstart bank, has raised $1 billion in new funding at a post-money valuation of $31 billion. Backers of this round are said to be a combination of new and existing investors, while Klarna claims it was four times oversubscribed. As a reference point, Affirm, which is viewed in the U.S. as one of Klarna's most direct competitors, recently IPO'd.

  • Japan's Mizuho halts service at card-eating ATMs

    Japan's Mizuho Bank stopped service at some of its automated teller machines (ATMs) on Sunday after the machines devoured customers' cash cards and bank books. The core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group announced the halt on its website in red letters, switching from the standard black used for previous updates of the problem. "Due to a system failure, ATM service has been halted at some of our branches," said Japan's third-largest lender by assets, with a history of system woes stretching more than a decade.

  • South Korea’s Coupang Seeks Up to $3.6 Billion in New York IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. is seeking to raise as much as $3.6 billion from an initial public offering in New York, which will rank as one of the largest-ever Asian listings in the U.S.Seoul-based Coupang and some existing shareholders are offering 120 million shares at $27 to $30 each, according to a filing Monday. At the top end of the range, Coupang will be valued at as much as $51 billion based on the number of shares outstanding.Founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, Coupang has grown faster than the e-commerce market amid fierce competition from retail conglomerates and startups. It has also aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics businesses.A successful IPO would be another windfall for billionaire Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp. The Japanese conglomerate invested $1 billion in Coupang in 2015 and its Vision Fund put in another $2 billion in 2018, pushing its valuation to about $9 billion. The SoftBank Vision Fund will own about 37% of the company’s Class A shares after the offering, according to Monday’s filing.The listing would be the fourth-biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion IPO in 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It also comes in what is expected to be a record year for Korean listings.Coupang is offering 100 million new Class A shares in the IPO, and 20 million shares are being offloaded by existing investors. Each Class A share is entitled to one vote, while the Class B shares held by Coupang’s founder are entitled to 29 votes. Kim will hold about 76.7% of the voting power at Coupang upon completion of the listing.Kim, a Harvard University dropout, has been considering an IPO for years, but had held off until now so he could focus on expanding the business. Coupang, known as “Korea’s Amazon,” has invested in new business models including food delivery and streaming services.BlackRock Inc. and Greenoaks Capital are also among Coupang’s investors. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPNG.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS Group AG, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and CLSA are working on the offering. Bank of America Corp., which was listed as one of the underwriters in a February registration document, didn’t appear in Monday’s filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman’s Oppenheimer Bets Big on Laggard Stocks Amid Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief global equity strategist says that the market is underestimating how strong the economic recovery could be this year, and that cheaper value and cyclical stocks will be the prime winners from this bounce.“The underlying trend here is pretty clear that we’re moving into a period of very synchronized global growth,” Goldman’s Peter Oppenheimer said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that he expects 6.5% global growth this year amid supportive monetary and fiscal policies as well as rising commodity prices. “These conditions are still very favorable for cyclicals and value, and we think this has further to go.”Equities globally slumped last week as investors rotated out of frothier parts of the market, such as technology shares, amid concerns about a spike in government bond yields. However, the retreat in risk assets didn’t last long and investors started buying the dip on Friday, with the focus this week shifting to optimism over rapid vaccination efforts and economic reopening plans.Cheaper, or so-called value shares, outperformed companies with robust growth in February, with the MSCI World Value Index rising 4.5% in contrast to a mere 0.3% gain for the MSCI World Growth gauge. Goldman’s Oppenheimer said there’s potential for a “big catch-up” in reopening trades, such as travel and leisure, beverages, banks, commodity sectors and transport infrastructure.“These are all areas that still look cheap and can benefit a lot from the kind of strong pickup in growth we expect from the middle of the year, prompted by the faster roll-out of vaccines, particularly in the U.K., in the U.S.,” he said. High savings rates should translate into a strong rise in consumption as lockdowns get eased, he added.At the same time, Goldman continues to like some technology companies, but notes that there’s less room for upgrades to estimates as these pandemic winners are more vulnerable in terms of valuations to higher bond yields or steeper yield curve, Oppenheimer said.On the bond market selloff, Goldman’s chief global equity strategist said that stock investors will be watching the speed, level and reason behind rising yields. A move up of 40 basis points in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields within a month could lead to negative equity returns, he said. But typically, rising rates and inflation expectations are positive for equities because they reduce the implied risk of recession and deflation, Oppenheimer said.“If it’s a gradual move, I think stocks can do quite well in value and cyclicals also. If it’s a very rapid move, then you start to get the problem,” Oppenheimer said. “But if it’s a rise in nominal rates and breakevens reflecting stronger confidence in growth and inflation, that’s a lot more positive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Anti-Putin Campaigners: It’s Time to Sanction the Large Adult Sons of Oligarchs and Cronies

    ATTILA KISBENEDEKBack when he was still running Russia’s FSB, Nikolai Patrushev, a longtime Putin crony who now heads the Russian Security Council, famously referred to himself and his colleagues as representatives of the “new nobility.”Nepotism is now breeding a new generation of Russian “nobles,” who are poised to take over the Kremlin upon the retirement of their fathers. These princelings—some of whom already occupy exalted positions in the government and the corporate world—are accused of benefiting from their parents’ money, mostly stolen from the state, via off-shore accounts. They also travel abroad and educate their children in America and Europe, while paying homage to the Kremlin leadership, which portrays the West as an enemy.Anti-corruption campaigners claim that the children of the officials and oligarchs who enable Putin’s repressive kleptocracy are effectively being used to evade Western sanctions, and must be targeted themselves in order to deter the Kremlin from future criminal behavior.European Union foreign ministers met in Brussels last week and reportedly decided to add four Russian officials responsible for the incarceration of Russian democrat Alexei Navalny to a list of six Russians already sanctioned in connection with Navalny’s August 2020 poisoning.The Daily Beast reported in January that the Biden Administration was also considering imposing a fresh round of sanctions as part of its own response to the treatment of the opposition leader. On Monday, administration officials briefed a number of outlets that those sanctions would likely be announced this week.Team Biden Weighs Fresh Sanctions on Russia for Poisoning and Jailing NavalnyNavalny and his team are advocating for sanctions to be imposed on a wider range of Russian oligarchs, who form the backbone of Putin's regime, as well on the sons of Putin’s henchmen. Sanction-related travel bans and asset freezes for Putin’s siloviki (strongmen), have proved inconvenient but some appear happy to stay in Russia and sunbathe on the Black Sea instead of the Mediterranean so long as they can evade financial restrictions by transferring their assets to their adult children.After the West imposed sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Crimea, Navalny said: “If the meaning of the sanctions is to exert real pressure on the mafia that has seized power (and this is precisely what is declared), then their sons would be included…These little sons are calmly cruising on their yachts and eating crème brulée in cafes on the streets of European cities.”Navalny and Vladimir Ashurkov, the executive director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, have included two princelings on a suggested sanctions list that accompanied a letter Ashurkov sent to President Biden earlier this year: Denis Bortnikov, son of FSB chief Aleksandr Bortnikov, and Dmitry Patrushev, son of Bortnikov’s predecessor, Nikolai Patrushev, who now heads Putin’s National Security Council. The document claims that both sons act as “wallets” for their fathers’ “ill-gotten gains.”Ashurkov told the Daily Beast that these two men are deeply corrupt and senior enough within the government structure to be sanctioned in their own right. He insisted it was not his role to tell Western governments what to do but said it would be appropriate to widen the sanctions on further offspring of the siloviki. “I think it is logical that the immediate family of people involved in human rights abuses and corruption are also banned from Western countries,” he said.There is a precedent in Washington for sanctioning the sons of Putin’s enablers: Roman Rotenberg, son of Russian billionaire Boris Rotenberg, and Roman’s cousin Igor Rotenberg, son of Arkady Rotenberg, have both been sanctioned because of their financial ties to their fathers. In late 2017, the U.S. Treasury added Artem Chaika, son of Russian Prosecutor-General Yuri Chaika, to those sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act. And in April 2018, the Treasury designated Kirill Shamalov, Putin's former son-in-law, for sanctions. But these four represent only a fraction of the new generation of Russian elite that reaps the rewards of the corruption and repressive Putin regime.Retired U.S. diplomat Steven Pifer, currently a fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin, thinks it’s a finely balanced calculation. “While I'm not fully comfortable with targeting family members, perhaps it is time to sanction spouses and children along with the primary individual,” he told The Daily Beast. “If a Russian oligarch can’t travel, that’s one thing. If his spouse can’t make her shopping trips to London and kids can’t get to their colleges in the West, that would be a different degree of pressure.”There is no shortage of potential targets among Russia’s princeling class. Not surprisingly, both of Nikolai Patrushev's sons graduated from the FSB Academy, which trains its students to become spies against the West. Dmitry Patrushev, 43, is on the list of targets suggested by Navalny’s organization. He was appointed Minister of Agriculture in 2018 after heading the Russian Agricultural Bank and bringing it deeply and scandalously into debt (close to a billion dollars in 2016). (Despite, or maybe because of, Dmitry's much-publicized failures at the bank, that same year Putin personally awarded him the Order of Honor, and the Association of Russian Bankers named him Banker of the Year.)Dmitry's brother, Andrei Patrushev, aged 39, worked for the FSB before becoming an advisor to Rosneft chairman Igor Sechin (one of Putin's oldest KGB buddies) in 2006, at age 25. The next year President Putin awarded him the coveted Order of Honor “for the achieved labor success and many years of conscientious work.” Later Andrei became a top official at Gazprom Neft. He now co-owns a marine geology firm, which in 2019 had an annual gross revenue of $155 million, and is on the board of the prestigious Russian Association of Arctic Explorers. Both Patrushev sons have large seaside vacation homes near Putin's infamous palace at Gelendzhik.Viktor Zolotov, who is on the U.S. sanctions list, has known Putin for years and is said to enjoy the Russian president's deepest trust. Zolotov heads the powerful 300,000 person Russian National Guard, which is used to brutally suppress street protests. (In 2018, after Alexei Navalny exposed illegalities in procurement contracts for the National Guard, Zolotov published a video message in which he challenged Navalny to a duel and promised to make “good, juicy mincemeat” of him.) Zolotov’s son-in-law, Yuri Chechikhin, 44, is a business partner of the oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who gave him a stake in his construction business, which earns several billion rubles a year, including through lucrative government contracts.Zolotov’s son Roman Zolotov, age 40, was educated at the FSB academy and worked at Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), where his dad served as deputy minister,, for a number of years. He is co-owner of a Russian company called Quantum Technologies and serves on the boards of various state-owned companies. Roman, who has a vacation home in Gelendzhik along with the Patrushevs, is also deputy head of the Moscow Department of Sports and Tourism, an actor and a film producer. While Roman was still earning a modest salary at the MVD, he and his brother-in-law Yuri produced several low-grade Russian movies, one of which featured Roman in the cast. Both men own mansions outside Moscow that are valued at over $10 million each.Yuri Chaika, currently Russian representative to the Caucasus Region, was Russian Prosecutor-General from 2006 to 2020 and presided over the Kremlin’s sustained campaign of persecution of civil society. During Chaika’s tenure as prosecutor-general, his sons, 45-year-old Artem Chaika and 33-year-old Igor Chaika, created huge business empires. A January 2020 article in Forbes Russia, drawing on an earlier, explosive investigation by Navalny, describes how the two Chaika brothers, beginning with Artem’s illegal seizure of a large shipping enterprise in 2002, each achieved staggering wealth. They accumulated countless companies—construction, shipping, refuse collection, property development, industrial products and food export—and through rigged auctions, massive government subsidies and uncompetitive state contracts made them profitable. All the while, their father prevented legal challenges to their dubious business practices.An investigation by Navalny’s FBK revealed that Artem Chaika bought a $3 million home near Lake Geneva in 2013 and has Swiss residence.The brothers Arkady and Boris Rotenberg are Putin's friends from childhood and former judo sparring partners of the Russian president. (Arkady recently to came to Putin’s rescue by claiming, unconvincingly, that he was the owner of “Putin’s palace,” exposed by Navalny.)Putin Says He Doesn’t Know Anything about the Billion-Dollar Palace Russia Built HimSince Putin became president in 2000, the pair have become billionaires, supplying pipelines to the state-controlled energy corporation Gazprom and landing exclusive contracts for the Sochi Olympics. In 2014 the EU and U.S. sanctioned both brothers as a result of the Crimea invasion. A 2020 U.S. Senate report accused the Rotenbergs of circumventing financial sanctions by buying expensive art through Barclays Bank, as well as by handing over assets to their sons.Roman Rotenberg, 39, is the son of Boris Rotenberg. He studied international business in London, is a British citizen and owns a £3.3 million home in London’s exclusive Belgravia district. Roman, who is first vice-president of the Russian Hockey Federation, is also the formal owner of many of his father’s companies, including those in Finland, where he and his father Boris have citizenship. Arkady’s son Igor Rotenberg, 47, has held numerous positions in the Putin government and also is on the boards of several gas and power companies. His net worth was recently estimated at $1.1 billion.These names represent the tip of a large iceberg. Anti-corruption campaigners believe Russia’s princelings are not only destined to continue the Kremlin's anti-democratic and corrupt governing practices; they also are likely to ensure that the huge gap between the haves and the have-nots in Russia continues to grow. In 2019, ten percent of Russians owned 83 percent of the country’s wealth. Among the world’s leading economies, Russia is the country with the most striking material inequality.The Biden administration has yet to make any official announcement on Navalny-related sanctions, although Secretary of State Antony Blinken participated virtually in the Brussels meeting and “welcomed the EU’s decision to impose sanctions against Russia.” In a speech at the State Department on February 4, President Biden urged the Kremlin to release Navalny from prison and emphasized that “we will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia.” Biden also said that he told President Putin in a telephone call “the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions—interfering with our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens—are over.” So perhaps the U.S. will consider the recommendations of Navalny’s team and include Russian oligarchs—and maybe some princelings—on its sanctions list.Before last week’s meeting in Brussels Russia warned that it would be “ready to react” to any new sanctions by the EU. But in fact there is not much Russia can do, beyond expelling a few more diplomats from Moscow or sanctioning specific Western officials, which would have little impact. In 2014, after being blacklisted by Russia in retaliation for U.S. sanctions, the late Senator John McCain joked: “I guess this means my spring break in Siberia is off, my Gazprom stock is lost, and my secret bank account in Moscow is frozen.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. to sanction Russia over Navalny - sources

    The U.S. is preparing to slap targeted sanctions on Russians connected to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.That's according to two sources who told Reuters the measures could come as early as Tuesday.Navalny fell ill on a flight in Siberia in August and was airlifted to Germany, where doctors concluded he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. Navalny has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder, but the Kremlin has denied any involvement.If President Joe Biden goes ahead with the sanctions, it would mark a clear departure from the approach to Russia taken by his predecessor.Donald Trump, who left office in January, let last summer's incident pass without any punitive U.S. action.The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the possibility of sanctions.A source said the U.S. action may be coordinated with sanctions the European Union is planning to apply.Last month, EU foreign ministers agreed to target four close allies of Putin with asset freezes and travel bans.Navalny returned to Russia in January and was immediately arrested.He's currently serving a two and a half year jail sentence for violating the terms of his parole for a 2014 fraud conviction.On Sunday, it emerged he had been transferred to a penal colony outside Moscow known for its severe conditions.Biden has called the jailing of Navalny "politically motivated," and has pledged to take a tougher approach to Moscow.He said the U.S. would no longer be "rolling over" in the face of aggressive action by Russia.

  • Workhorse Shares Rise as Postal Service Meeting Is Scheduled

    (Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc., reeling from the loss of a U.S. Postal Service contract, will meet with agency officials Wednesday as the electric-vehicle maker weighs options to challenge the decision.Speaking on an earnings call Monday, Workhorse Chief Executive Officer Duane Hughes said the decision to award the $6 billion contract to Wisconsin-based competitor Oshkosh Corp. was “not the result we anticipated.” He said Workhorse will “explore all avenues available to us.”Workhorse shares fell 2.7% in pre-market trading but closed up more than 7.2% in New York Monday after the meeting and earnings were announced. The company reported net income for the fourth quarter of $280.5 million, compared with $655,000 in the year-ago period.“We understand that many people want answers and information in a timely manner and we will continue to work with the Postal Service according to the terms of engagement as we move forward,” Hughes said.Shares of the the Loveland, Ohio, company lost 51% of its value last week after the Postal Service announced its decision to award a 10-year contract to manufacture a new fleet of as many as 165,000 postal delivery vehicles. Only 10% of those are planned to be electric, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a congressional committee last week.Wall Street analysts and others have said the decision was shocking, especially given President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating that the government’s massive fleet of vehicles go green to help fight climate change.“We are talking to different entities and groups out there and let’s say we are going to get information inflow, right, so we know what available options that we have,” Hughes said. The goal is for the company to “approach not just the post office, but whomever else we have to approach to better understand how we go about having a constructive conversation that leads to something more positive down the road.”Allies on Capitol Hill have called for the contract to Oshkosh to be scrapped, and three Ohio Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Biden Monday asking him to halt the contract arguing a review is needed unto whether “inappropriate political influence was involved in the decision.”The letter from Democratic Representatives Tim Ryan and Marcy Kaptur and Senator Sherrod Brown also argues a review is needed into whether “inappropriate political influence was involved in the decision.”“This contract will have consequences for decades to come and, as such, we have serious concerns it could be a wasted opportunity to address the climate crisis and the re-industrialization of our manufacturing sector,” the lawmakers wrote.(Adds lawmakers call for contract to be halted in third graph from bottom.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Workhorse Group Meeting With USPS to Discuss Electric Vehicle Contract Loss

    Up-and-coming electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is not taking a recent high-profile defeat lying down. Company CEO Duane Hughes said in an analyst conference call on Monday that company officials will meet with U.S. Postal Service (USPS) management Wednesday to discuss the latter's recent awarding of a next-generation vehicle manufacturing contract for delivery trucks. Workhorse was a finalist for that contract, but in the end lost out to a subsidiary of veteran manufacturing company Oshkosh.

  • Square's bank arm launches as fintech aims 'to operate more nimbly'

    Nearly one year after receiving conditional approval, Square said Monday afternoon that its industrial bank, Square Financial Services, has begun operations. Square Financial Services completed the charter approval process with the FDIC and Utah Department of Financial Institutions, meaning it's ready for business. The bank, which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, will offer business loan and deposit products, starting with underwriting, and originating business loans for Square Capital’s existing lending product.

  • All about ramyeon, the Korean comfort food that’s more than just a trend

    Over the last year, I can say with a clear conscience that I never once hoarded toilet paper. But I did stockpile instant Korean noodles, with no thought or care for those who might go without.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Coming 2 America' and 'WandaVision' finale

    The 'WandaVision' season finale is this week, Paramount+ launches with a 'Real World' reunion and Amazon Prime premieres 'Coming 2 America.'

  • 3 South Korea ETFs for Q2 2021

    South Korea is one of the Four Asian Tigers, along with Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore, a group known for decades of rapid economic expansion. Since the 1960s, very few countries have boasted as consistent and explosive economic growth as South Korea.

  • Pandemic Property Boom Prompts Mea Culpa From Canada’s Housing Czar

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Canada’s national housing agency defended his organization’s prediction that the Covid-19 pandemic would cause a sharp decline in the residential real-estate market after it unexpectedly boomed instead.“I’ve been taken to task for pessimistic housing forecasts last spring,” Evan Siddall, president and chief executive officer of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., said Monday in a thread of posts on Twitter. “At the time, I felt responsible to share what my colleagues were predicting. Times were uncertain and I felt that a warning about house prices was responsible. Indeed, I don’t recall anyone predicting accurately what actually transpired.”CMHC released forecasts last May saying fallout from the pandemic could cause Canadian home values to plunge between 9% and 18%. The market instead powered to a record year for sales and prices.In his posts, Siddall said the earlier forecasts didn’t anticipate how pandemic-related job losses would be concentrated among low-wage workers more likely to rent their homes than buy. He also said they’d failed to predict the sudden surge in demand for larger properties from more affluent people forced to work from home, and able to avail themselves of record low mortgage rates.Siddall said policy makers remained concerned about what could happen if some of these trends reverse, particularly when combined with elevated levels of household debt among Canadians and continued economic adjustments to a post-pandemic world.“We never pretended to have an crystal ball,” Siddall said. “Nor are we all-knowing on housing. We meant to contribute to a discourse, even though it was hard to be precise about future. In hindsight, we could have made that clearer.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings

    When private corporations offer shares of their company to the general public in order to obtain capital on the primary market, this process is known as an Initial Public Offering (IPO). There are a number of major upcoming IPOs that you need to watch out for this week. 1. Innovage Holding Innovage Holding (NYSE: INNV) is planning to raise $300 million through the sale of common stock to pay off long-term debt. Innovage Holding is a healthcare company that offers affordable personalized healthcare to elderly patients through Medicare and Medicaid. Their stock is poised to start trading with an IPO on the Nasdaq with a target price between $17-$19 on March 1st. Innovage Holding intends to issue 16,666,667 shares of common stock to the public. 2. Oscar Health Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) is a digital health insurance company that offers medical plans to families in the United States. They utilize technology to improve and humanize different healthcare techniques. Oscar Health intends to offer 31,000,000 shares of stock at a target price between $32-$34 on March 1st. 3. Roth CH Acquisition III Co Roth CH Acquisition III Co (NYSE: ROCRU) is a blank check company formed by Roth Capital that is seeking to raise $100 million in public offerings. The company intends to offer $10 million shares at a target price of $10 on March 1st. Roth CH Acquisition III Co operates in the financial industry and is aiming to acquire other businesses through IPO offerings. 4. DHB Capital Corp DHB Capital Corp (NYSE: DHBCU) is a blank check company that is headquartered in Delaware. The company is seeking to raise $250 million from public offerings. DHB Capital is poised to offer $25 million shares at a price of $10 on March 2nd. They plan to target the financial and business industries. DHB Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is led by Co-Executive Chairmen Richard DeMartini and Robert Hurst. 5. Roblox Corporation Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is a video game company that is powered by a community of over two million developers. Roblox Corporation is well known for creating an online 3D environment for gamers to play and interact with their friends. Their stock is poised to start trading with a target price of $45 on the week of March 8th. Roblox intends to issue 198,917,280 shares of common stock and has already received over $585 million from investors. (function (w, d, s, o, f, js, fjs) { w[o] = w[o] || function () { (w[o].q = w[o].q || []).push(arguments) }; js = d.createElement(s), fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; js.id = o; js.src = f; js.async = 1; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(window, document, 'script', 'mw', 'https://match.investmentfirms.com/widget.js')); mw('init', { disableDarkMode: true, element: document.getElementById('ELEMENT_ID'), mediapartner: "benzinga" }); See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs: AdvisorShares, Amplify, MicroSectorsHere Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Workhorse: Back to the Drawing Board

    After a devastating setback, Workhorse Group (WKHS) will have to redefine the business plan going forward. The company was wisely building an order book beyond the large electric van contract with the USPS, but the failure to obtain any portion of the contract was unexpected. Workhorse has seen its share price fall below $20, but investors shouldn’t rush into the stock until the dust settles and the company outlines life without the USPS. Oshkosh Steals the USPS Workhorse has worked with the USPS for years on suppling the mail service with a workable electric delivery van. The USPS had plans for ordering up to 180,000 EVs to replace their current fleet and had utilized prototypes from Workhorse for testing purposes. On February 23, the USPS announced a deal with Oshkosh to replace the existing delivery fleet over the next decade with a Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The company will invest $482 million to finalize a production design and manufacturing facility to eventually assemble from 50,000 to 165,000 EVs in the next 10 years. The USPS lists the full Postal Service fleet at 230,000 vehicles with 190,000 mail delivery vehicles. Oddly, the USPS doesn’t plan to replace all of the mail delivery vehicles over the next decade and the press release leaves the option for fuel-efficient internal combustion engines as part of the fleet going forward. New Plans Workhorse always faced an uphill road for the full USPS deal considering the company lacked the manufacturing capacity to produce thousands of EVs a year. For 2021, the company only set a production volume target of 1,800 vehicles after failing to even meet a target of 300 vehicles in 2020. Over a decade, Workhorse would only produce 18,000 vehicles at this rate. The company would’ve needed to increase the manufacturing output nearly 10x to reach the original hope of a contract for 180,000 vehicles. Investors had thought the USPS would split up the order to multiple manufacturers so losing the complete order was a shock. Now the market will have to focus solely on the backlog of up to 8,000 EV orders currently on the books. Analysts have Workhorse producing 2021 revenues of $139 million and 2022 revenues of $311 million as the company grows from less than 300 vehicle deliveries in 2020. Most of those revenues should be solid considering these revenue targets were based on non-USPS orders, but the business upside into 2023 and beyond will be questioned here. Analysts will have to cut estimates for Workhorse reaching annual revenues topping $1 billion. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Workhorse isn’t done as a growth story in the EV delivery van space. The company still has other contracts and the lack of the USPS deal could open up other opportunities. For now though, investors should just watch the stock from the sidelines as a listed market valuation of $2 billion is very rich for a company missing 2020 targets and losing out on a major contract. As the company hits the drawing board and comes out with a new game plan, investors can reconsider the stock likely at lower levels. Wall Street is somewhat divided on WKHS shares, a circumstance reflected in the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is based on 6 reviews, including 3 Buys and 3 Holds. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Texas Cowboy Boots Have Lost Swagger in Blackouts

    It seems like our freewheeling capitalist approach to energy generation wasn’t up to the task of combating the worst of winter.

  • Here’s How to Score a Free McDonald’s Chicken Sandwich

    This year brought exciting news for McDonald's fans: at the top of 2021, the golden-arched chain was finally slated to launch their long-awaited chicken sandwich.By February, the chain announced they would be doing so in style—the new menu item was commemorated with its own website and custom merchandise. And now, just days after the Crispy Chicken Sandwich officially hit menus nationwide, Mickey D's is celebrating with another unprecedented swing: they're giving away the "crispyjuicytender" creation for free. (Related: McDonald’s Is Making These 8 Major Upgrades.)You can snag a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich any time during the first week of March, simply by using your phone. Break out the DoorDash app, and place your order of $15 or more in McDonald's favorites. Then, use the code CRISPY at checkout, and voila! The new chicken sandwich will tack onto your order, totally free of charge.This promotion runs from March 1 through March 7 exclusively on DoorDash. According to fans, it's well worth a try. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which also comes in "spicy" and "deluxe" varieties, is getting rave reviews.Held together with a golden potato bun, the sandwich consists of a newly developed chicken fillet (thicker and juicer than past McDonald's chicken attempts) and crinkle-cut pickles. The spicy version adds "spicy pepper sauce" to that mix, for a taste that is allegedly reminiscent of Mickey D's wildly popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets. The deluxe version expands upon the basic with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. All three of the new sandwiches ring in at under $5.00.Rumors are circulating that this crispy chicken creation is as good as Chick-fil-A. Decide for yourself, free of charge, during the first week of March. And for more, don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • The truth about Warren Buffett’s investment track record

    Warren Buffett, the billionaire head of Berkshire Hathaway, will probably go down as the greatest investor in history.