U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,499.38
    -19.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,314.49
    -158.64 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,884.32
    -110.07 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,947.42
    -11.52 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.87
    +0.93 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.20
    -10.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.41 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0260
    -0.0520 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2748
    -0.0036 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3820
    +0.9010 (+0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,983.37
    +839.74 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.08
    +15.88 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.42
    -27.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,377.29
    +122.73 (+0.38%)
     

Coupang Sustains Profit Streak, Sees Logistics Investments Pay Off

Yoolim Lee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the online retailer popular in South Korea for dawn and one-day delivery, posted its fourth straight quarterly profit after investments in logistics and membership programs helped shore up margins.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net income was $145.2 million for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $75.5 million a year earlier, the US-listed company said Tuesday in a statement. Net revenue climbed 16% to $5.84 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates for $5.7 billion.

The company’s US shares rose 3.6% in extended trading following the report. Coupang, which went public in New York in 2021, is one of the few major e-commerce platforms in Asia that have managed to turn profitable. The firm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., has posted a net profit since the third quarter of last year, aided by improved operational efficiency and a growing membership service called “Wow” that’s akin to Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime.

The company has been trying to increase benefits for members after raising monthly fees last year to 4,990 won ($3.80) from 2,900 won. It rolled out new enticements for Coupang Eats, such as a 10% discount on meals.

Like many e-commerce businesses, Coupang’s core online retail business grew exponentially during the pandemic after people turned to apps for necessities from fresh vegetables to home appliances. While e-commerce in general has since decelerated, Coupang sustained growth thanks in part to a fast delivery service supported by a network of automated fulfillment centers, which helps retain customers and merchants.

--With assistance from Sohee Kim.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.