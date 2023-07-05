A couple in Colorado had their wedding officiated by ChatGPT — only after the AI chatbot initially turned down the honor

Colorado couple Reese Wiench and Deyton Truitt, not pictured here, had ChatGPT write the welcome, speech, and closing remarks for their wedding. Sopa Images/Getty Images / Neustockimages/Getty Images

A couple in Colorado recently got married by an unusual officiant: ChatGPT.

Reese Wiench and Deyton Truitt also used the AI to craft a number of speeches throughout the day.

Wiench's father said the chatbot initially declined, saying, "I don't have eyes, I don't have a body."

As the use cases for ChatGPT skyrocket, one couple in Colorado may have found yet another application for the AI chatbot: wedding officiant.

Reese Wiench and Deyton Truitt used the AI tool to craft their wedding ceremony — other than the vows, which they wrote themselves — local newspaper The Longmont Leader reported.

"I didn't want to curate what an officiant said," Truitt told the Leader.

The result was a service that included passages from scripture, as well as the chatbot's interpretations of love and marriage, the Leader reported.

The wedding was last minute, as Truitt deploys for the Army this week, per the Leader, and in Colorado, an officiant is not needed to marry, CBS Colorado reported.

Using an app, ChatGPT's text was read aloud, CBS Colorado reported, and amplified through speakers donning robot masks, according to the Leader.

The AI chatbot, made by OpenAI, announced itself to the couple's 30 wedding guests via a printout.

"As the AI officiant for Reese Alyson Wiench and Deyton Truitt's wedding, I will focus on celebrating their unique journey of love and unity, highlighting the remarkable merging of human connection and technological innovation," the bot wrote in a statement handed out to the guests, the Leader reported. "I will emphasize the power of their union to inspire, unite and break barriers, capturing the attention of the world with a story that transcends conventional norms. During the ceremony, I will eloquently express the significance of this historic moment and the limitless possibilities that arise when love and technology intersect."

Stephen Wiench, the bride's father, had the idea to use ChatGPT as the officiant, though he said the chatbot initially declined their request.

"It said 'no' at first. 'I can't do this, I don't have eyes, I don't have a body. I can't officiate at your wedding,'" he told CBS Colorado.

In the end, the married couple were happy with the way their wedding turned out with ChatGPT's help.

"ChatGPT took something personal to humans like a wedding and enhanced it," Reese Wiench told the Longmont Leader.

