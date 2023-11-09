A bride and groom won $1 million on a lottery scratch card the day after their wedding: 'It was an exciting couple of days for us'

A stock image of a newly married couple, left, and the winning Michigan Lottery scratchcard, right, in a composite image. Getty Images, Michigan Lottery

A Michigan man decided to gift his wife a $10 scratch ticket the day after they got married.

The couple was shocked to find out that they had won the maximum prize of $1 million.

They chose to receive the winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

The day after tying the knot, a groom decided to give his new bride a gift of a Michigan Lottery scratch card.

Much to their surprise, they won $1 million.

And so, as the Michigan Lottery put it, the couple swiftly transitioned from "hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs."

The 57-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the "Diamond & Pearls" scratch-off ticket for $10 at a convenience store in Livingston County, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The scratch ticket revealed a circle symbol, indicating a jackpot win of $1 million.

Recounting the moment he and his wife found out they'd won, the winner said they were in "disbelief."

He told the Michigan Lottery: "We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won."

He added: "It was an exciting couple of days for us."

The couple chose to receive the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, instead of taking it in annuity payments, the Michigan Lottery said.

Emily Irwin, who works for Wells Fargo Bank and advises lottery winners on how to spend their winnings, previously told Insider that taking the lump sum is often advantageous because it gives you immediate access to your funds and long-term control about how your money is invested.

However, lottery winners might opt for annuity payments over a set number of years because it can offer "peace of mind" and a long-term financial safety net, she said.

The winning couple told the Michigan Lottery that they intend to invest their winnings.

Read the original article on Business Insider