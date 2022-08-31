Courier, Express, and Parcel Market from Diversified Support Services Industry to register USD 159.66 Bn growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market, operating under the industrial industry. The latest report on the courier, express, and parcel market, 2021-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 159.66 billion, at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courier, Express, and Parcel Market by Consumer and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Associated Courier Inc., BDP International Inc., BHF Couriers Express Pty Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Coastal Courier Inc., Freightways Ltd., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Peterborough Couriers Ltd., Royal Mail Plc, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Western Peaks Logistics are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report.

The rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing threats from sharing-based business models might hamper the market growth.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 44% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the B2B category under the consumer segment led the growth. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Consumer

Geography

The B2B segment's market share growth in courier, express, and parcel services will be strong. B2B sales are anticipated to expand at a moderate rate, thanks in large part to the expansion of the e-commerce industry and the widespread use of the Internet. The B2B market is becoming more effective thanks to features like navigation, unique contract pricing, a personalized catalog, and simple and straightforward checkout procedures. During the projected period, the courier, express, and parcel markets will rise as a result of these B2B segment features. Buy Sample Report.

Story continues

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The courier, express, and parcel market report covers the following areas:

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Trends

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies as one of the prime reasons driving the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 159.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Associated Courier Inc., BDP International Inc., BHF Couriers Express Pty Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Coastal Courier Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., Freightways Ltd., JHT Global Logistics Ltd., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Peterborough Couriers Ltd., Royal Mail Plc, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Western Peaks Logistics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Consumer

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Consumer

5.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 C2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Consumer

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

10.4 Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.

10.5 Aramex International LLC

10.6 BDP International Inc.

10.7 CMA CGM Group

10.8 Deutsche Post DHL Group

10.9 FedEx Corp.

10.10 One World Express Inc. Ltd.

10.11 S.F. Holding Co. Ltd.

10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

