Courier, Express, and Parcel Market from Diversified Support Services Industry to register USD 159.66 Bn growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market, operating under the industrial industry. The latest report on the courier, express, and parcel market, 2021-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 159.66 billion, at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Associated Courier Inc., BDP International Inc., BHF Couriers Express Pty Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Coastal Courier Inc., Freightways Ltd., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Peterborough Couriers Ltd., Royal Mail Plc, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Western Peaks Logistics are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report.
The rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing threats from sharing-based business models might hamper the market growth.
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 44% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the B2B category under the consumer segment led the growth. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
Consumer
Geography
The B2B segment's market share growth in courier, express, and parcel services will be strong. B2B sales are anticipated to expand at a moderate rate, thanks in large part to the expansion of the e-commerce industry and the widespread use of the Internet. The B2B market is becoming more effective thanks to features like navigation, unique contract pricing, a personalized catalog, and simple and straightforward checkout procedures. During the projected period, the courier, express, and parcel markets will rise as a result of these B2B segment features. Buy Sample Report.
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The courier, express, and parcel market report covers the following areas:
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Trends
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies as one of the prime reasons driving the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.
Related Reports
Moto Taxi Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast Analysis 2022-2026: The moto-taxis service market share is expected to increase by USD 7.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39%.
APAC Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market by End-use and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electronics parts forward logistics market share in APAC is expected to increase to USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The in-plant logistics market share for the automobile OEM industry is expected to increase to USD 660.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.
Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 159.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.05
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Associated Courier Inc., BDP International Inc., BHF Couriers Express Pty Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Coastal Courier Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., Freightways Ltd., JHT Global Logistics Ltd., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Peterborough Couriers Ltd., Royal Mail Plc, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Western Peaks Logistics
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Consumer
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Consumer
5.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 C2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Consumer
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.
10.4 Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.
10.5 Aramex International LLC
10.6 BDP International Inc.
10.7 CMA CGM Group
10.8 Deutsche Post DHL Group
10.9 FedEx Corp.
10.10 One World Express Inc. Ltd.
10.11 S.F. Holding Co. Ltd.
10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/courier-express-and-parcel-market-from-diversified-support-services-industry-to-register-usd-159-66-bn-growth---technavio-301613168.html
SOURCE Technavio