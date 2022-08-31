U.S. markets closed

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market from Diversified Support Services Industry to register USD 159.66 Bn growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market, operating under the industrial industry. The latest report on the courier, express, and parcel market, 2021-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 159.66 billion, at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courier, Express, and Parcel Market by Consumer and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courier, Express, and Parcel Market by Consumer and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Associated Courier Inc., BDP International Inc., BHF Couriers Express Pty Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Coastal Courier Inc., Freightways Ltd., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Peterborough Couriers Ltd., Royal Mail Plc, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Western Peaks Logistics are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report.

The rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing threats from sharing-based business models might hamper the market growth.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 44% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the B2B category under the consumer segment led the growth. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

  • Consumer

  • Geography

The B2B segment's market share growth in courier, express, and parcel services will be strong.  B2B sales are anticipated to expand at a moderate rate, thanks in large part to the expansion of the e-commerce industry and the widespread use of the Internet. The B2B market is becoming more effective thanks to features like navigation, unique contract pricing, a personalized catalog, and simple and straightforward checkout procedures. During the projected period, the courier, express, and parcel markets will rise as a result of these B2B segment features. Buy Sample Report.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The courier, express, and parcel market report covers the following areas:

  • Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size

  • Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Trends

  • Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies as one of the prime reasons driving the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market growth during the next few years. Request Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

Moto Taxi Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast Analysis 2022-2026: The moto-taxis service market share is expected to increase by USD 7.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39%.

APAC Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market by End-use and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electronics parts forward logistics market share in APAC is expected to increase to USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The in-plant logistics market share for the automobile OEM industry is expected to increase to USD 660.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 159.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.05

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Associated Courier Inc., BDP International Inc., BHF Couriers Express Pty Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Coastal Courier Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., Freightways Ltd., JHT Global Logistics Ltd., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Peterborough Couriers Ltd., Royal Mail Plc, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and Western Peaks Logistics

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Consumer

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Consumer

  • 5.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 C2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Consumer

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

  • 10.4 Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.

  • 10.5 Aramex International LLC

  • 10.6 BDP International Inc.

  • 10.7 CMA CGM Group

  • 10.8 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 10.9 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.10 One World Express Inc. Ltd.

  • 10.11 S.F. Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/courier-express-and-parcel-market-from-diversified-support-services-industry-to-register-usd-159-66-bn-growth---technavio-301613168.html

SOURCE Technavio

