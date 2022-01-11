U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market to Record USD 141.05 Bn Growth | A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., and Aramex International LLC emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Courier, Express, and Parcel Market by Consumer and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Courier, Express, and Parcel Market by Consumer and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Consumer (B2B, B2C, and C2C)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size is expected to increase by USD 141.05 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 42% of the global market share. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for courier, express, and parcel in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC.

Vendor Insights-

The courier, express, and parcel market is fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.: The company offers a variety of services such as LTL trucking, general freight, warehousing, trans-loading, and others.

Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.: The company offers courier services such as local distribution, national distribution, and others.

Aramex International LLC: The company offers a wide range of transportation and logistic services in Middle East countries including Bahrain, Egypt, and others.

BDP International Inc.: The company offers a variety of services such as logistic provider, 4PL, transportation service, and others.

CEVA Logistics AG: The company offers transportation and logistics services to automotive, healthcare, and other industries.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The courier, express, and parcel market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The proliferation of new players and the presence of a large number of service providers are driving the growth of the courier, express, and parcel market in APAC. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. The US and Germany are identified as prominent markets for courier, express, and parcel.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Driver:

The number of free trade agreements (FTAs) between countries is increasing across the world. For instance, in 2020, India announced that it is planning to revive talks on FTA with the US and the EU. Similarly, the formation of EU (European Union), NAFTA, SAFTA, EAEU, and ASEAN are increasing the number of cross-border trades between many countries globally. Such developments are encouraging vendors in the market to engage in M&A activities to expand their presence and enter new markets. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Trend:

The growing prominence of instant delivery is attracting high capital investments in startups and venture firms in the e-commerce industry. In addition, the growing demands of consumers is driving e-commerce companies to integrate LMD models to provide regular delivery, same-day delivery, instant delivery, and other value-added services. This trend is gaining momentum with increasing competition among e-commerce service providers and is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Same-Day Delivery Market in US by Service and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 141.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.88

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/courier-express-and-parcel-market-to-record-usd-141-05-bn-growth--a1-express-delivery-service-inc-allied-express-transport-pty-ltd-and-aramex-international-llc-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301457023.html

SOURCE Technavio

