U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.00
    +18.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,048.00
    +138.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.00
    +80.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.50
    +8.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.97
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.40
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3790
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,928.30
    +199.28 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.28
    +0.53 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,778.50
    +311.27 (+1.13%)
     

Courier and Local Delivery Market size to grow by USD 23.18 million | Market Research Insights highlight the increasing demand from medical and healthcare industries as Key Driver | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 2.50% in 2021, at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by delivery type (ground, express, and deferred) and distribution channel (B2C, B2B, and C2C).

Attractive Opportunities in Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Global courier and local delivery services are fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

  • ArcBest Corp.

  • Courier Express

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • General Logistics Systems BV

  • NAPAREX

  • Ryder System Inc.

  • Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc.

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • US Cargo

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The courier and local delivery services market share growth in the US by the ground segment will be significant during the forecast period. The courier and local delivery services market in the United States is highly competitive, with established competitors as well as start-ups. In terms of service customization and pricing differential, these players have a high level of competitiveness. In the US courier and local delivery services industry, however, the intensity of new player entry is greater than the frequency of acquisition. To boost the effectiveness of courier and local delivery operations, established players are implementing IT capabilities into their services.

The B2C sector by parcel type is another segment that is driving the courier and local delivery services market. The retail grocery market is also seeing an increase in demand for courier and local delivery services. With the growing popularity of internet shopping, purchasing food online is a cost-effective and handy choice for individuals. As a result, numerous e-retailers are boosting their investments in online food sales. As a result, courier and local delivery service providers in the United States are likely to compete in terms of personalized grocery products.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The expanding B2C e-commerce market is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the courier and local delivery services market in the United States. The rise of the e-commerce business is being fueled by rising Internet penetration and rising buying power parity across the United States. In North America, the United States is the leading contributor to the e-commerce market. The major suppliers who provide courier delivery services to the B2C e-commerce business in the United States are the United Parcel Service of America and FedEx. To achieve a competitive advantage in the market, e-tailers are cutting lead times. Each end-user has a different demand for courier and local delivery services. This is because customers are willing to pay a premium for expedited product delivery. Changes in e-tailer and end-user requirements are driving up demand for courier services in the B2C e-commerce business.

Another key element boosting the expansion of the courier and local delivery services market share in the United States is automation. In the United States, autonomous logistics is likely to gain traction in the courier and local delivery services markets. This is because growing fuel, maintenance, and labor costs are reducing logistic companies' profitability. Autonomous logistics is projected to increasingly replace manual labor as it gives more precise results and reduces labor errors. Furthermore, it cuts the time it takes for logistics activities by about 80% to 85%. The involvement of robotics in logistics operations is expected to improve the efficiency of vendors in the courier and local delivery services market in the US by around 25%-27%.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the courier and local delivery services market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America by Product, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dry Bulk Shipping Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Courier And Local Delivery Services Market Scope in the US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 23.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.50

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/courier-and-local-delivery-services-market-in-us-industry-analysis

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/courier-and-local-delivery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-23-18-million--market-research-insights-highlight-the-increasing-demand-from-medical-and-healthcare-industries-as-key-driver--technavio-301462920.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israe

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • ‘We Were Wrong’ About Exxon’s Prospects, Analyst Says

    It turns out Exxon Mobil has a lot better prospects than an RBC analyst first envisioned. Analyst Biraj Borkhataria upgraded the stock on Wednesday pointing to higher oil prices and improved investor enthusiasm for the sector. A former bear on Exxon Mobil has changed his tune, and acknowledged that he underestimated the company’s comeback last year.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Mo

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shot Nearly 5% Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC), a stock that has certainly had its ups and downs of late, enjoyed an up day on Wednesday. The new item in SmileDirectClub's product portfolio is fast-dissolving whitening strips, for those who want gleaming teeth but don't have the inclination to wait for them. SmileDirectClub said with that once-per-day application over a week, the strips can whiten teeth up to nine shades in color.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.